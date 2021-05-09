Global Hybrid Train Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

Increasing investments made by governments across the globe to develop railway infrastructure create opportunities for train manufacturers to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence. The market in Europe is projected to experience steady growth owing to the well-developed infrastructure for passenger transit, while the North American market is more inclined towards freight transportation.Passenger segment is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.. Hybrid train offers a cost-effective and efficient transportation of passengers as well as freight. Several cities are implementing new rail infrastructure projects with the aim of reducing road congestion and providing an affordable means of transportation at an intercity as well as intra-city level. Increasing urbanization, growing demand for increased connectivity, comfort, reliability, and safety will boost the demand for the passenger segment in this market.

Electro Diesel segment is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Electro diesel is a train propulsion type used in hybrid trains. It consists of a combination of diesel engine power and electric power. This type of propulsion is more efficient than diesel propulsion. Also, diesel-electric propulsion is 40% less polluting than the conventional ones.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for eco-friendly trains to reduce pollution and the rising demand for energy efficient trains that use alternative fuel are driving the growth of the hybrid train market. Moreover, China’s rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of the train network to improve the transport systems in the country and make them more eco-friendly. Germany, which has traditionally been a global technology leader, is the largest market in Europe. The increasing concerns of carbon emission due to conventional railways and the efficiency offered by this mode of transport have propelled the growth of the hybrid train market in Europe.

Key Market Players include Alstom (France), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), CRRC (China), Kawasaki (Japan), and Siemens (Germany).

The Hybrid Train Market has been categorized as below –

By Propulsion Type

Battery Powered

Electro Diesel

CNG

LNG

Solar Powered

Hydrogen Powered

Hybrid Train Market, By Application Type

Passenger

Freight

Hybrid Train Market, By Operating Speed

Below 100 Km/h

100â€“200 Km/h

Above 200 Km/h

Hybrid Train Market, By Region

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

New Zealand

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

Austria

UK

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Egypt

Rest of the World

Brazil

Russia

Key Questions:

Train manufacturers have partnered with other manufacturers for technology sharing. How will this transform the overall market?

How will fast-paced developments in Hydrogen trains and battery powered trains by leading manufacturers will change the dynamics of this market?

The industry is focusing on automated technology. Which are the leading companies who are working on automated technology, and what organic and inorganic strategies have been adopted by them?

Who are the major players in the market?

