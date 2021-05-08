Global SATCOM Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The SATCOM Equipment Market for space is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.49% rate from 2021 to 2026. One of the major factors the increasing launch of satellites for a variety of applications, such as navigation, communication, Earth observation, and remote sensing.

Browse full report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Satcom-Equipment-Market

Request a sample of report with full TOC – https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ad0041/Satcom-Equipment-Market

The CubeSat segment of the SATCOM equipment market for space is projected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. CubeSats are used for a variety of applications, including testing new technologies for space missions and CubeSats launched mainly used for Earth observation and remote sensing applications.

The SATCOM Equipment Market for space has been segmented into commercial, government & military and due to the increasing launch of satellites for communication, Earth observation, and navigation the commercial segment is expected to lead the market.

The SATCOM Equipment Market has been segmented into Earth observation & remote sensing, communication, scientific research & exploration, navigation, and others and due to increase in demand for Earth observation, global connectivity, navigation, and communication the Earth observation & remote sensing segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2021 to 2026.

The SATCOM equipment market for space in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing launch of satellites in the region for communications, scientific research & development, and Earth observation. Private companies such as OneWeb (US), SpaceX (US), and Amazon (US) are heavily invested in the launch ofÂ small satellites into Low Earth Orbit for communications.

The SATCOM Equipment Market has been categorized as below

By Component

Transponders

Transceivers

Transmitters

Receivers

Converters

Amplifiers

Space Antennas

Wire antennas

Horn antennas

Array antennas

Reflector antennas

Others

By Satellite Type

CubeSat (0.25u–27u)

Small Satellite (1-500 Kg)

Nanosatellite (1-10 kg)

Microsatellite (11-100 kg)

Minisatellite (101-500 kg)

Medium Satellite (501–2,500 Kg)

Large Satellite (Above 2,500 Kg)

By Application

Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

Communication

Scientific Research & Exploration

Navigation

Others

By End User

Commercial

Satellite operators/owners

Scientific research and development

Energy industry

Media and entertainment

Government & Military

Space agencies

Department of defense and intelligence agencies

Search and rescue entities

Academic research institutions

Commercial, Government, & Military

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players include Airbus SE (Netherlands), Maxar Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (Netherlands), and Oxford Space Systems (UK).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the key dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and trends, governing the SATCOM equipment market for space?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players operating in the SATCOM equipment market for space?

What are the new emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the satellite industry?

Which are the applications wherein SATCOM equipment for space plays a significant role?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the SATCOM equipment market for space across different regions and their respective countries?

Who are the key players and innovators in the ecosystem of the SATCOM equipment market for space?

Which supplier of SATCOM equipment for space had the maximum share in the market in 2018?

How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem, and how is this change impacting the revenues of companies?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090