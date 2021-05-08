Global SATCOM Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The SATCOM Equipment Market for space is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.49% rate from 2021 to 2026. One of the major factors the increasing launch of satellites for a variety of applications, such as navigation, communication, Earth observation, and remote sensing.
The CubeSat segment of the SATCOM equipment market for space is projected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. CubeSats are used for a variety of applications, including testing new technologies for space missions and CubeSats launched mainly used for Earth observation and remote sensing applications.
The SATCOM Equipment Market for space has been segmented into commercial, government & military and due to the increasing launch of satellites for communication, Earth observation, and navigation the commercial segment is expected to lead the market.
The SATCOM Equipment Market has been segmented into Earth observation & remote sensing, communication, scientific research & exploration, navigation, and others and due to increase in demand for Earth observation, global connectivity, navigation, and communication the Earth observation & remote sensing segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2021 to 2026.
The SATCOM equipment market for space in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing launch of satellites in the region for communications, scientific research & development, and Earth observation. Private companies such as OneWeb (US), SpaceX (US), and Amazon (US) are heavily invested in the launch ofÂ small satellites into Low Earth Orbit for communications.
The SATCOM Equipment Market has been categorized as below
By Component
Transponders
Transceivers
Transmitters
Receivers
Converters
Amplifiers
Space Antennas
Wire antennas
Horn antennas
Array antennas
Reflector antennas
Others
By Satellite Type
CubeSat (0.25u–27u)
Small Satellite (1-500 Kg)
Nanosatellite (1-10 kg)
Microsatellite (11-100 kg)
Minisatellite (101-500 kg)
Medium Satellite (501–2,500 Kg)
Large Satellite (Above 2,500 Kg)
By Application
Earth Observation & Remote Sensing
Communication
Scientific Research & Exploration
Navigation
Others
By End User
Commercial
Satellite operators/owners
Scientific research and development
Energy industry
Media and entertainment
Government & Military
Space agencies
Department of defense and intelligence agencies
Search and rescue entities
Academic research institutions
Commercial, Government, & Military
Regional Analysis
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Spain
UK
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Middle East &Africa
Turkey
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Key Market Players include Airbus SE (Netherlands), Maxar Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), ISIS – Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (Netherlands), and Oxford Space Systems (UK).
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the key dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and trends, governing the SATCOM equipment market for space?
- What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players operating in the SATCOM equipment market for space?
- What are the new emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the satellite industry?
- Which are the applications wherein SATCOM equipment for space plays a significant role?
- What are the key trends and opportunities in the SATCOM equipment market for space across different regions and their respective countries?
- Who are the key players and innovators in the ecosystem of the SATCOM equipment market for space?
- Which supplier of SATCOM equipment for space had the maximum share in the market in 2018?
- How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem, and how is this change impacting the revenues of companies?
