Global Machine Tools Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Milling machines are expected to be the largest segment. Milling machines are predominantly used in the metal cutting process across several industries. The promising expansion of metalworking process industries worldwide has triggered the demand for the milling machines. Milling machines are highly versatile and can perform a variety of functions, such as filleting, turning, chamfering, drilling, gear cutting, etc. These machines can also perform multiple cuts using multiple cutters.

CNC machine tools are expected to dominate the market. The increasing demand from the manufacturing companies for productivity improvements and product innovation is expected to drive the market. Growth in the manufacturing sector has led to a rapid increase in demand specifically for the increasingly sophisticated CNC machines. Automation of machine tools leads to enhanced productivity, time saving, and elimination of human errors. The new age CAD/CAM CNC machines are compact in size are equipped with automatic tool changers along with multi axis machining technology and can carry out the entire machining process using a single machine.

Automotive and Transportation industry is expected to lead the market. Primary industry users like automotive, aerospace and defense, railways, capital goods, and consumer durable sectors have a high demand for machine tools. The automotive industry is adopting the integration of technologies such as AI, IOT, robotics, etc., which will serve the demands of the end users. Major efforts are made to upgrade engine technologies to meet the fuel efficiency mandates and NCAP rating globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to the increase in the number of metal cutting process industries across the region. The region is home for most of the leading machine tool manufacturers and is anticipated to dominate the market. China is one of the major consumers of machine tools and is driving the market in Asia Pacific. There has been substantial growth and investment in the automotive industry, oil and gas, and railways in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players include Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd. (Japan), AMADA Pvt. Ltd. (Japan), Makino (Japan), JTKET Corporation (Japan), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), Komatsu NTC Ltd. (Japan), OKUMA Corporation (Japan), Hyundai WIA (South Korea), among others.

Key Questions addressed by the report

What is the global market scenario of the machine tool industry? The regions considered are EU, NA,APAC, Brazil, Russia

What is the market split by product type (Milling, Drilling, Turning, Grinding, EDM)?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the machine tool industry?

What is the machine tools market size and the growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global machine tools industry?

What are the challenges to the growth of the machine tools market?

Who are the key manufacturers of machine tools industry?

