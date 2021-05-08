Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Whipsmartmi.com offers “Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market” from its research database. The Robotics And Automation Actuators Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 12.59% rate from 2021 to 2026. The report is spread across 150 pages and could be browsed @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Robotics-And-Automation-Actuators-Market

The need to increase productivity and reduce downtime in industrial facilities and manufacturing activities worldwide are the major factors expected to drive the market for actuators globally. The development of advanced and cost-effective robotics and automation actuators, and increasing demand for industrial robots and process automation in different industrial verticals are some of the opportunities impacting the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market.The rotary actuator segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rotary actuators are used primarily in automation applications, such as gates, valves, etc. They are used in a wide range of industries where positioning is needed. Rotary actuators are driven by various motor types, voice coils, etc. Applications of rotary actuators include quarter-turn valves, automation, and robotics.

The robotics segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. Industries such as automotive and electrical & electronics have shown higher adoption of robots. Other industries such as pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and food & beverages are expected to incline more towards the use of robots by increasing adoption of robots by small and medium size enterprises.

The electric actuation segment expected to account for the largest market share. The growth of the electric actuation segment can be attributed to the replacement of hydraulic and pneumatic actuators by electric actuators due to their higher efficiency and greater levels of control. The amount of energy consumed in hydraulic and pneumatic actuators is higher than that by electric actuators.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the robotics and automation actuators market. The robotic and automation actuators market has been growing at a significant rate, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample of Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ad0040/Robotics-And-Automation-Actuators-Market

Key market players include ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), Altra Industrial Motion (US), Moog (US), SMC (Japan), Curtiss Wright (US), and MISUMI (Japan), among others.

The Robotics and Automation Actuators Market has been categorized as below –

By Actuation

Electric

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Others

By Type

Linear

Rod type actuators

Screw type actuators

Belt type actuators

Rotary

Motor

Bladder and vane actuators

Piston type actuators

By Application

Process Automation

Machinery

Material handling

Flow control

Ventilation

Others

Robotics

Industry robots

Articulated robot

SCARA robot

Parallel robot

Cartesian robot

Collaborative robot

Others

Service Robots

Professional robots

Logistics robots

Medical robots

Exoskeleton

Field robots

Military robots

Construction robots

Public relation robots

Personal robots

By Industry

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Metals, Mining, & Machinery

Power Generation

Chemicals, Paper, and Plastics

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Electronics & Electricals

Construction

Utilities

Household & Entertainment

By Design Characteristics

By Load

High (above 10KN)

Medium (1 to 10KN)

Low (below 1KN)

By Torque

High (above 500NM)

Medium (100 to 500NM)

Low (below 100NM)

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Itlay

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

Key Questions addressed by the report

How will the drivers, challenges, and future opportunities for the robotics and automation actuators market affect its dynamics and the subsequent market analysis of the associated trends?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by leading players operating in the robotics and automation actuators market?

What are the new emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the industry?

When are the high growth niche segments expected to impact in changing the revenue mix of companies?

Who are the key players and innovators in the partnership ecosystem?

How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem and impacting their revenue share?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090