Global Electric Scooter And Motorcycle Market 2021 Analysis and 2026 Forecasts Report

The electric scooter and motorcycle market is projected to grow at a CAGR 29.78% rate from 2021 to 2026.

Increasing investments by governments across the globe to develop charging infrastructure and incentives offered to buyers will create opportunities for OEMs to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence.

E-motorcycle segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Earlier, manufacturers were focusing on developing e-scooters/mopeds as they have a design more suitable to incorporate the electric propulsion system. However, e-scooters/mopeds have range and performance constraints; also, they serve the limited purpose of short distance commuting only. With e-motorcycles, users could serve different purposes such as cruising, racing, off-roading, and commuting, which would increase their demand in the future.

The European market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Europe comprises developed economies such as France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. The region is home to many leading players such as Energica Motor Company, KTM, BMW, GOVECS, and Piaggio. Infrastructural developments and industrialization in developed economies have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities for OEMs. The implementation of new technologies and establishment of new government regulations are driving this market in the region. Belgium is expected to lead the European market due to the subsidies offered to buyers on purchase of new electric two-wheelers. Europe also has increased demand for performance e-motorcycles, which manufacturers such as Energica and KTM have identified. Thus, the European region would witness faster growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the rising demand for greener transportation along with several initiatives by private organizations as well as governments of the countries. China’s rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in the country. China is expected to spend approximately USD 2.4 billion by 2020 to improve the charging facility infrastructure in the country. The Indian government is taking initiatives such as FAME-II, offering subsidies and tax exemptions to buyers to promote electric two-wheelers in the country.



Key Market Players include Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. (China), Hero Electric (India), Vmoto Limited (Australia), and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China).

The Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market has been categorized as below

By Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

By Range

Below 75 Miles

75–100 Miles

Above 100 Miles

By Vehicle Type

E-Scooter/Moped

E-Motorcycle

By Voltage

36V

48V

60V

72V

By Technology

Plug-In

Battery

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

