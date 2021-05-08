Global Passenger Security Market 2021 Analysis and 2026 Forecasts Report

Whipsmartmi.com offers “Global Passenger Security Market” from its research database. Browse complete report with Table of contents @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Passenger-Security-Market

The Passenger Security Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.57% rate from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand for cyber security solutions, upgraded technology, and an increase in passenger traffic are the reason behind the growth. New demand segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is attributed to improvements in the technology for scanning passengers & baggage, expansion of existing airports, and seaports, and development of new airports, seaports and railway stations.

Commercial airport segment projected to have the largest share in the passenger security market during the forecast period. Passenger security can be implemented on various platforms, including commercial airports. The commercial airport segment is projected to lead the passenger security market during the forecast period. The rise in global air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the aviation industry, which is leading to the expansion of existing airports and construction of new airports. The security systems required for these airports are driving the market.

Due to increasing in number of passengers majorly drives market growth in the Asia Pacific region which leads to highest share. Changing demographics and increase in disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel, which has led to the increase in new airport developments and expansion of existing airports, resulting in the need for new passenger security systems in the region.

Key players in the passenger security market include Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (UK), SITA (Belgium), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rapiscan Systems (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany), Autoclear, LLC. (US), L3 Security & Detection Systems (US), and FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), among others.



The Passenger Security Market has been categorized as below –

By Security Solution

Baggage Inspection Systems

Computed topography

X-ray scanners

Explosive Trace Detectors

Hand-Held Scanners

Walk-Through Metal Detectors

Full-Body Scanners

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Video Management Systems

Access Control/Biometric Systems

Bar-Coded Boarding Systems

Cybersecurity Solutions

By End User

Commercial Airports

Large hub

Medium hub

Small hub

Seaport

Railway Stations

By Investment Type

New Demand

Replacement

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Russia

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Philippines

Australia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Â South America

Brazil

Mexico

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the growth perspective of the passenger security market, and what are the key dynamics and trends governing the market, such as drivers and opportunities?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players in the passenger security market?

What are the new and emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the passenger security industry?

Which key applications play significant roles in passenger security?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the passenger security market across different regions and their respective countries?

Who are the key players and innovators in the partnership ecosystem?

How will changes in the competitive landscape of the client ecosystem impact clients revenue?

