Global Garage Equipment Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The North American automotive industry is one of the most advanced in the world. The US is the major country fuelling the growth in the region. The automotive industry in the country is inclined towards innovation, technology, and development of high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles. The advancements in sensors and IoT devices had led the OEMs to implement advanced features.

Factors such as the advent of autonomous vehicles, implementation of advanced connectivity features, OEM and government focus on electric vehicles, use of sensor data for preventive maintenance, and concerns of vehicle and passenger safety are driving the market.

The emission equipment segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing pollution level is one of the major concerns for the government and OEMs around the world. Common emission equipment includes exhaust gas analyzers, diesel smoke meters, and emission testers. This equipment measures various pollutants such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxides.

Independent garages are expected to lead the garage equipment market during the forecast period. Post-warranty, majority of the car owners approach independent garages due to inexpensive labor cost in these garages. Also, the usage of genuine after-market products has grown significantly in the independent garages to attract premium car owners. Usage of authorized products and affordable labor costs made independent garages, a preferred option for preventive maintenance such as routine repairs, oil check-ups, and others.

The Garage Equipment Market has been categorized as below –

By Function Type

Mechanical

Electronic

By Garage Type

OEM Authorized Garage

Independent Garage

By Installation Type

Mobile

Fixed

By Equipment Type

Body Shop Equipment

Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

Emission Equipment

Lifting Equipment

Washing Equipment

Wheel & Tire Equipment

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Key market players include Arex Test Systems B.V. (Netherland), Gray Manufacturing Company Inc. (US), Snap-On Incorporated (US), Vehicle Service Group (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Maha Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. (Germany), Boston Garage Equipment Ltd (UK) and many others.

Key Questions:

How will increasing vehicle parc impact the growth of garage equipment?

What is the impact of stringent emission norms on the market?

What are the upcoming trends in garage equipment? What impact would they make post-2022?

What are the key strategies adopted by the top players to increase their revenue?

Which are the highest revenue-generating countries in the world?

