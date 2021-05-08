Global Marine Seats Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

The increasing demand from leisure voyages and recreational boating activities worldwide are the major factors expected to drive the market for marine seats globally. Development of advanced and cost-effective marine seats for various ship types is an opportunity for companies in the market. Based on type, the market is segmented into commercial and military. The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There will be a high demand for marine seats from commercial ship platforms such as the passenger ships and ferry segments. The increasing demand for commercial ships such as motorboats will drive the market for marine seats in the industry. This increase will be fueled by increasing interest for fishing, cruising, and recreational activities.
The North American marine seats market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the. The marine seats market has been growing at a significant rate, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Development of advanced AND cost-effective marine seats and increasing demand for recreational boating and leisure voyages are some of the opportunities for the companies of the market.
Key Market Players include West Marine (US), NorSap (Norway), TRESEA (China), Scott Seats (Scotland), and STIDD Systems (US).
The Marine Seats Market has been categorized as below –
By Ship Type
- Commercial
- Bulk carriers
- Gas tankers
- Tankers
- Cruises
- Passenger ferries
- Dry cargo ships
- Research vessels
- Dredgers
- Motorboats
- Others
- Military
- Aircraft carriers
- Amphibious ships
- Destroyers
- Frigates
- Submarines
- Corvettes
- Offshore patrol vessels
- Others
By Seat Type
- Captain Seats (HELM Seats)
- Crew Seats
- Passenger Seats
- General Seats
By Component
- By Frame
- Pedestal
- Base
- Swivels, sliders and seat mounts
- Footrests
- Seat cushions
- others
- By Material
- Aluminium
- Steel
- Others (composites)
- Marine Upholstery
- Marine-grade vinyl
- Leather
By End User
- OEM
- Aftermarket
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East
The OEM segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Based on end user, the marine seats market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to generate a high demand due to the high rate of wear and tear and early replacement of marine seats in the industry. The rising per capita income of people and increasing number of people who can spend on recreational activities have resulted in the growing demand for the new ships.
Based on seat type, the marine seats market has been segmented into passenger seats, captain seats (helm seats), crew seats, and general seats. The general seats segment is expected to grow significantly due to the replacement marine seats in marine ships.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- How will the drivers, challenges, and future opportunities for the marine seats market affect its dynamics and the subsequent market analysis of the associated trends?
- What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by leading players operating in the market?
- What are the new emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the industry?
- When are the high growth niche segments expected to impact the revenue mix of companies?
- Who are the key players and innovators in the partnership ecosystem?
- How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem?
