Global Bike And Scooter Rental Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

The Global Bike And Scooter Rental Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 16.98% rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for micro mobility and emission-free vehicles, growing traffic congestion, strict emission norms, and increasing demand for an economical mode of transportation are the reasons. The dockless segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The system allows bikes to be located and unlocked using a smartphone application. The demand for dockless system is more than station-based due to the lesser requirement of hardware for securing and managing inventory, expanded geographical location, and user flexibility in picking up and dropping off bikes.

Bike segment is expected to dominate the market. As micro mobility refers to transportation that covers small distances, bike sharing has made a remarkable change in the urban landscape. Apart from the convenience of pickup and drop-off anywhere, these dockless bikes are cheap. Lesser regulations offer the advantage of the quicker implementation of bike sharing, especially in Asia.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing bike and scooter rental market and this region is the largest for automotive. The Asia Pacific region comprises of China &India and both are growing concern over pollution and increasing traffic congestion. Low charges of bike sharing when compared to cabs and taxis create an opportunity in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the increased use of smart phones and emerging government regulations on pollution are likely to render a positive impact. The demand for clean, safe, and smart mobility in China, India, and Japan would boost the Asia Pacific market.

The global bike and scooter rental market is dominated by major players such as Lime (US), Jump (US), Bird (US), ofo (China), Grow Mobility (China), nextbike (Germany), Cityscoot (France), and COUP (Germany), among others. These companies have strong distribution networks at a global level and these companies offer an extensive service range in the market.

The Bike and Scooter Rental Market has been categorized as below –

By Operational Model

Dockless

Station-Based

By Propulsion

Gasoline

Electric

Pedal

By Service

Pay as You Go

Subscription-Based

By Vehicle Type

Bike

Scooter

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

UK

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

Canada

Mexico

US

Rest of the World (RoW)

Brazil

South Africa

