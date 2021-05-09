Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The All-Terrain Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 1.97% rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ATVs in military, agriculture, and sports applications is the major factor driving the market. AWD is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the all-terrain vehicle market. In AWD ATVs, the engines power is divided among all the wheels of an ATV. AWD ATVs are designed for active safety of riders, offering them twice the grip. In a tricky situation where the path is slippery and immediate adhesive friction is required to move safely into a merging terrain, AWDs come to the fore. All the wheels get engaged and deliver the required level of traction to negotiate the path or terrain safely. Increasing ATV production and the rising focus on safety features will drive the market for AWD ATVs in the near future.

Key Market Players include Polaris Industries (US), Textron (US), Honda (Japan), Kawasaki (Japan), Suzuki (Japan), and BRP (Canada). North America is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Factors such as high demand for ATV, upcoming electric vehicle projects, high disposable income of individuals, and scope for new and advanced technologies, developed economy, and government regulations regarding ATV designs have triggered the demand for all-terrain vehicles in the region. According to industry insights, the US accounts for the largest share of the market owing to high demand in applications such as military, agriculture, sports, entertainment, hunting, forestry, mining, and construction activities.

The ATV Market has been categorized as below –

By Type

Utility ATV

Sport ATV

ATV Market, By Drive Type

2WD

4WD

AWD

ATV Market, By Engine Capacity

Less than 400cc

400 to 800 cc

More than 800cc

ATV Market, By Application

Sports

Entertainment

Agriculture

Military and defense

Others (hunting and forestry)

ATV Market, By Fuel Type

Electric

Gasoline

ATV Market, By Seating Capacity

One-seater

Two-seater

ATV Market, By Number of Wheels

Four wheeled

More than four wheel

ATV Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Russia

Germany

France

Sweden

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of the World

Brazil

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

The sales of two seat ATVs is estimated to grow at a high rate. With increased demand for two seat ATVs in the tourism industry, two seat ATVs will gradually take over the share of one seat ATVs. According to industry insights, the demand for 2 seat ATVs will grow exponentially in North America because of its increasing demand in agriculture and military sectors. Gasoline is projected to be the largest segment of all-terrain vehicles market, by fuel type. It attracts many suppliers and manufacturers for business investments. Gasoline is expected to dominate the market in the coming years with increased demand for gasoline ATVs in applications such as sports and military. Moreover, electric ATVs have less acceptance globally because they generate less power as compared to gasoline.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Which application will lead the ATV market in the future?

How will government regulations impact the ATV market globally?

How would the trend of electric ATVs impact the market over the next 5 years?

What is the share of sport and utility ATVs in the total ATV sales?

