Global Flight Simulator Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

Increasing demand for new commercial and military pilots, adoption of virtual flight training to ensure aviation safety, and the need for cost-cutting of pilot training are expected to drive the market. The Flight simulator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.16% rate from 2021 to 2026.

Key market players include CAE (Canada), Boeing Company (US), Collins Aerospace (US), FlightSafety International (US), L-3 Communications (US), Raytheon Company(US), Precision Flight Controls (US), SIMCOM Aviation Training (US), Frasca International (US), and TRU Simulation + Training (US), Airbus Group (Netherlands), Indra Sistemas (Spain), and Thales Group (France).

The Flight Simulator Market has been categorized as below –

By Type

Full flight simulators (FFS)

Flight training devices (FTD)

Flight mission simulators (FMS)

Fixed base simulators (FBS)

Flight Simulator Training, By Type

Virtual training

Line training

By Solution

Products

Simulator hardware

Simulation software

Services

Simulator hardware upgrade

Simulation software upgrade

By Platform

Commercial Aircraft Simulator

NBA

WBA

VLA

RTA

Military Aircraft Simulator

Combat aircraft

Transport/tanker aircraft

Training aircraft

Special mission aircraft

Helicopter simulator

UAV Simulator

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific expected to lead the flight simulator market from 2021 to 2026. Market growth in the Asia Pacific region is majorly driven by the increasing number of deliveries of unmanned aerial vehicles and commercial aircraft. Changing demographics and increase in disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel, which supports the demand for new pilots, thus, resulting in the demand for new flight simulators in the region.

The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in the maintenance cost of flight simulators. These are used for both, primary and regular training. Also, the repaid upgradation in simulation technology and its applications and rise in the demand for hardware and software upgradation services from the flight training market is driving the growth of services segment. Flight simulators can be used on various platforms, including commercial aircraft, military aircraft, helicopter simulator and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The commercial aircraft segment is projected to lead the flight simulator market during the forecast period. Rise in the global air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the aviation industry, which is leading to the demand for commercial aircraft deliveries.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Growth perspective of the flight simulator market and the key dynamics and trends governing the market, such as drivers and opportunities

Key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players in the flight simulator market.

The new and emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the flight simulation industry.

Key applications where flight simulators play a significant role.

Key trends and opportunities in the flight simulator market across different regions and their respective countries.

The key players and innovators in the partnership ecosystem.

Changes in the competitive landscape of the client ecosystem which impact clients’ revenue.

