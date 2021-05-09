Global Unmanned Composites Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Global Unmanned Composites Market” to its research database. The Unmanned Composites Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 14.59% rate from 2021 by 2026. Browse a complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Unmanned-Composites-Market

The factors expected to fuel the market growth include the increasing need for weight reduction in unmanned systems and increased reliability and durability of composite materials.

The carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites segment of the unmanned composites market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand for lightweight and cost-effective unmanned system components from OEMs around the world. The carbon fiber is a combination of carbon atoms that are aligned parallel to the main axis of the filament, which provides durability to the structure and is convenient to use in all the commercial applications. These factors are driving the growth of the CFRP segment.

The unmanned composites market has been segmented into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), passenger drone, and autonomous ship. The UAV segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. UAVs, also commonly termed as drones, are widely used in various military missions. The is a rise in the demand for military UAVs, which are specifically used for aerial surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue, armed attacks, reconnaissance, and maritime patrol. These UAVs use special composites like boron fiber and aramid fiber, due to which the demand for composites is increasing.

The unmanned composites market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is mainly driven by the deliveries of unmanned systems from the countries such as the UK, France, Russia, and Germany. The unmanned system OEMs based in these countries have increased their deliveries, which, in turn, support the demand for composite materials. The requirement for composite materials for weight reduction is one of the major factors driving the market for unmanned composites in European countries.

Request a free Sample of report with TOC @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ad0046/Unmanned-Composites-Market

Unmanned Composites Market, By Type

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Carbon fiber

Matrix

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Glass fiber

Matrix

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Boron fiber

Matrix

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Aramid fiber

Matrix

Unmanned Composites Market, By Platform

UAV

UGV

ROV

USV

AUV

Passenger Drones

Autonomous Ships

Unmanned Composites Market, By Application

Interior

Cabin

Sandwich panel

Deck

Exterior

Fuselage

Engine

Wing

Rotor blade

Tail boom

Hull

Unmanned Composites Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Russia

UK

Germany

France

Sweden

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Israel

Turkey

UAE

Rest of the World

Key Market Players include Gurit (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (US), Materion Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Rayon (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Renegade Materials Corporation (US), Solvay (Belgium), Stratasys (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Teledyne (US), and Toray Industries (Japan).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Growth perspective of the unmanned composites market and the key dynamics and trends governing the market, such as drivers and opportunities.

Key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players in the unmanned composites market.

The new and emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the unmanned composites industry.

Key applications where unmanned composites play a significant role

Key trends and opportunities in the unmanned composites market across different regions and their respective countries.

The key players and innovators in the partnership ecosystem.

Changes in the competitive landscape of the client ecosystem which impact clients’ revenue.

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090