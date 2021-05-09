Global Unmanned Composites Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Global Unmanned Composites Market” to its research database. The Unmanned Composites Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 14.59% rate from 2021 by 2026. Browse a complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Unmanned-Composites-Market
The factors expected to fuel the market growth include the increasing need for weight reduction in unmanned systems and increased reliability and durability of composite materials.
The carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites segment of the unmanned composites market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand for lightweight and cost-effective unmanned system components from OEMs around the world. The carbon fiber is a combination of carbon atoms that are aligned parallel to the main axis of the filament, which provides durability to the structure and is convenient to use in all the commercial applications. These factors are driving the growth of the CFRP segment.
The unmanned composites market has been segmented into Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), passenger drone, and autonomous ship. The UAV segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. UAVs, also commonly termed as drones, are widely used in various military missions. The is a rise in the demand for military UAVs, which are specifically used for aerial surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue, armed attacks, reconnaissance, and maritime patrol. These UAVs use special composites like boron fiber and aramid fiber, due to which the demand for composites is increasing.
The unmanned composites market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is mainly driven by the deliveries of unmanned systems from the countries such as the UK, France, Russia, and Germany. The unmanned system OEMs based in these countries have increased their deliveries, which, in turn, support the demand for composite materials. The requirement for composite materials for weight reduction is one of the major factors driving the market for unmanned composites in European countries.
Unmanned Composites Market, By Type
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Carbon fiber
Matrix
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Glass fiber
Matrix
Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Boron fiber
Matrix
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Aramid fiber
Matrix
Unmanned Composites Market, By Platform
UAV
UGV
ROV
USV
AUV
Passenger Drones
Autonomous Ships
Unmanned Composites Market, By Application
Interior
Cabin
Sandwich panel
Deck
Exterior
Fuselage
Engine
Wing
Rotor blade
Tail boom
Hull
Unmanned Composites Market, By Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
Sweden
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
Israel
Turkey
UAE
Rest of the World
Key Market Players include Gurit (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (US), Materion Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Rayon (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Renegade Materials Corporation (US), Solvay (Belgium), Stratasys (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Teledyne (US), and Toray Industries (Japan).
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- Growth perspective of the unmanned composites market and the key dynamics and trends governing the market, such as drivers and opportunities.
- Key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players in the unmanned composites market.
- The new and emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the unmanned composites industry.
- Key applications where unmanned composites play a significant role
- Key trends and opportunities in the unmanned composites market across different regions and their respective countries.
- The key players and innovators in the partnership ecosystem.
- Changes in the competitive landscape of the client ecosystem which impact clients’ revenue.
