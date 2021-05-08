Global Digital MRO Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Global Digital MRO Market” to its research database. This Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.29% rate from 2021 to 2026.

Factors such as increasing digitalization of MRO activities by commercial airlines and MROs and the rising demand for enhancing the repair and maintenance operations of existing aircraft fleet are expected to fuel the digital MRO market.

Based on end user, the MROs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2030. MROs must fulfil all the regulatory requirements while reducing the timeline and cost of aircraft maintenance. This is enhancing the demand for software solutions to smoothen the operational efficacy. Large MROs are investing in new technologies such as AI, blockchain, and digital twin to reduce maintenance cost and aircraft downtime. This, in turn, is projected to drive the MROs segment in the digital MRO market. Based on technology, the artificial intelligence segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance, part failure analysis, and troubleshooting. IBM has been developing AI-based software for increasing agility in the workflow.

The North America digital MRO market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing aircraft deliveries in the region. Many large and medium MROs and airlines are present in this region. Also, increase in the MRO services and digital transformation of MROs is expected to drive the demand for digital MRO in the region.

The major players in the digital MRO market are IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Ramco Systems (India), Rusada (Switzerland). SAP (Germany), Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), General Electric (US), Boeing (US), and Honeywell International (US). These companies are supplying advanced digital MRO solutions. These players have adopted various growth strategies as contracts, acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships & agreements to further expand their presence in the market.

The Digital MRO Market report has been categorized as below

By Type

External

Conformal tanks

Drop tanks

Internal

Integral tanks

Rigid removable tanks

Bladder tanks

Tip tanks

Auxiliary tanks

By Technology

Predictive Maintenance

AR/VR

3D Printing

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence

Robotics

Data Analytics

Digital Twin

Internet of Things

By Application

Inspection

Performance Monitoring

Predictive Analysis

Part Replacement

Mobility and Functionality

By End User

Airlines

Small Airlines

Medium Airlines

Large Airlines

MROs

Small MROs

Medium MROs

Large MROs

OEMs

Aircraft OEMs

Engine OEMs

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Sweden

Spain

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Singapore

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are your views on the growth perspective of the digital MRO market? What are the key dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and trends that govern the market?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by leading players operating in the market?

What are the new emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the aviation MRO industry?

What are the applications wherein digital MRO solutions play a significant role?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market across different regions and their respective countries?

Who are the key players and innovators in the ecosystem of the market?

Which supplier is expected to hold the largest market share in 2019?

How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem and impacting revenue of companies?

