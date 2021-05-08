Global DC-DC Converter Market 2021 Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & ROW

The DC-DC converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.68% rate from 2021 to 2026. APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electronics application such as laptops and cellphones. The telecom industry in APAC countries such as China, Japan South Korea, and Singapore are focusing on upgrading their network infrastructure for boosting 5G infrastructure, which will ultimately boost the demand for 5G-enabled devices, which will drive the market.

Browse the full report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Dc_Dc-Converter-Market

The major factors include the increasing demand for high performance & cost-effective electronic modules, adoption of IoT, and innovations in surgical equipment for digital power management & control.

Sixteen brick segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Improvement in power supply technology, predominantly the efficiency of MOSFET switches, have allowed suppliers to improve the bricks’ power density and sizes. The demand for sixteenth brick DC-DC converters is increasing due to a surge in the mid-range IT & communications, and process control, & automation power applications that are shifting from multiple-output power modules to fully regulated intermediate bus converters, and which require compact DC-DC converter that save space for core components. 5V segment is expected to lead the market due to the growing demand for electric vehicles, small UAVs, medical equipment, and consumer electronics, among others. These verticals are powered with 48V or less input voltage, and this voltage is typically required to step down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, specifically to either 12V, 5V, or even lower, to power the boards support within the system.

The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In anticipation of the growing popularity of next-generation eco-cars, which are effective in reducing hazardous substances in exhaust emissions and carbon emissions levels, TDK-Lamda Corporation (Japan) is working to revolutionize automotive DC-DC converters and on-board chargers further.

Request for a sample [email protected] https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ad0025/Dc_Dc-Converter-Market

The DC-DC Converters Market is categorized as below

By Vertical

Automotive

Fuel cell vehicles

Electric vehicles

Hybrid electric vehicles

Plug in hybrid electric vehicles

Aerospace & Defense

Aircraft

UAV

Satellites

Telecommunications

Cellular phone

Towers

Industrial Robots

Metals

Chemicals, paper, and plastics

Automotive

Electronics and electricals

Food and beverages

Server, Storage, and Network

Audio Visual

Medical

Consumer electronics

By Input Voltage

Less than 40v

40-70v

More than 70v

By Output Voltage

3V

5V

12V

15V

More than 24V

By Output Power

Less than 20W

20-40W

40-100W

More than 100W

By Output Number

Single

Dual

Triple

Multiple

By Form Factor

Eighth Brick (1/8)

Quarter Brick

Half Brick (1/2)

Full Brick

Sixteen Brick (1/16)

By Product Type

Isolated

Non-Isolated

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Russia

UK

Italy

Czech Republic

Slovakia

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of the World

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Brazil

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

· What are the key dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and trends, governing the DC-DC converter market?

· What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players operating in DC-DC converter market?

· Which are the applications wherein the DC-DC converter market plays a significant role?

· What are the key trends and opportunities in the DC-DC converter market across different regions and their respective countries?

· Who are the key players and innovators in the ecosystem of the DC-DC converter market?

· Which supplier of DC-DC converter had the maximum share in the market in 2018?

· How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem, and how is this change impacting the revenues of companies?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090