Global DC-DC Converter Market 2021 Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific & ROW

The DC-DC converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.68% rate from 2021 to 2026. APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electronics application such as laptops and cellphones. The telecom industry in APAC countries such as China, Japan South Korea, and Singapore are focusing on upgrading their network infrastructure for boosting 5G infrastructure, which will ultimately boost the demand for 5G-enabled devices, which will drive the market.
The major factors include the increasing demand for high performance & cost-effective electronic modules, adoption of IoT, and innovations in surgical equipment for digital power management & control.
Sixteen brick segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Improvement in power supply technology, predominantly the efficiency of MOSFET switches, have allowed suppliers to improve the bricks’ power density and sizes. The demand for sixteenth brick DC-DC converters is increasing due to a surge in the mid-range IT & communications, and process control, & automation power applications that are shifting from multiple-output power modules to fully regulated intermediate bus converters, and which require compact DC-DC converter that save space for core components. 5V segment is expected to lead the market due to the growing demand for electric vehicles, small UAVs, medical equipment, and consumer electronics, among others. These verticals are powered with 48V or less input voltage, and this voltage is typically required to step down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, specifically to either 12V, 5V, or even lower, to power the boards support within the system.
The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In anticipation of the growing popularity of next-generation eco-cars, which are effective in reducing hazardous substances in exhaust emissions and carbon emissions levels, TDK-Lamda Corporation (Japan) is working to revolutionize automotive DC-DC converters and on-board chargers further.
The DC-DC Converters Market is categorized as below
By Vertical
Automotive
Fuel cell vehicles
Electric vehicles
Hybrid electric vehicles
Plug in hybrid electric vehicles
Aerospace & Defense
Aircraft
UAV
Satellites
Telecommunications
Cellular phone
Towers
Industrial Robots
Metals
Chemicals, paper, and plastics
Automotive
Electronics and electricals
Food and beverages
Server, Storage, and Network
Audio Visual
Medical
Consumer electronics
By Input Voltage
Less than 40v
40-70v
More than 70v
By Output Voltage
3V
5V
12V
15V
More than 24V
By Output Power
Less than 20W
20-40W
40-100W
More than 100W
By Output Number
Single
Dual
Triple
Multiple
By Form Factor
Eighth Brick (1/8)
Quarter Brick
Half Brick (1/2)
Full Brick
Sixteen Brick (1/16)
By Product Type
Isolated
Non-Isolated
Regional Analysis
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Russia
UK
Italy
Czech Republic
Slovakia
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of the World
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Brazil
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
· What are the key dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, and trends, governing the DC-DC converter market?
· What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players operating in DC-DC converter market?
· Which are the applications wherein the DC-DC converter market plays a significant role?
· What are the key trends and opportunities in the DC-DC converter market across different regions and their respective countries?
· Who are the key players and innovators in the ecosystem of the DC-DC converter market?
· Which supplier of DC-DC converter had the maximum share in the market in 2018?
· How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem, and how is this change impacting the revenues of companies?
