Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market To grow at a CAGR 36.79% Rate During 2021- 2026 | By Whipsmartmi

The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 36.79% rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing installation of AVAS in passenger car and commercial vehicle and emphasis on commuter safety across the globe to enhance pedestrian safety creates opportunities for OEMs to research and develop an efficient and safer electric vehicle.

Electric commercial vehicles will growth because several countries are expected to replace their existing fuel-based bus fleet with electric buses. Acoustic vehicle alerting system will be installed in a commercial vehicle as per regulations to ensure the safety of other commuters on the road. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce, logistics, and shared mobility will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the strong presence of major electric vehicle manufacturing OEMs, however, the standardization of sound emitted by these systems can create a hurdle for its growth followed by Europe and North America. The automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of advanced electric vehicles. Market experts predict EVs to account for approximately 50% of the market share in China by 2025. The governments in these countries have recognized the growth potential of electric vehicles and the advantages of using them.

Key Market Players include Delphi (Ireland), Daimler (Germany), Mando-Hella Electronics (South Korea), and Harman (US), among others.

The AVAS Market is categorized as below –

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Propulsion Type

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Mounting Position Type

Separated

Integrated

By Electric Two Wheeler Type

E-Mopeds/Scooters

E-Motorcycles

By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Sweden

Denmark

The Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Austria

Switzerland

Key Questions Answered:

Many companies are operating in the acoustic vehicle alerting system market space across the globe. Do you know who are the front leaders, and what strategies have been adopted by them?

Fast-paced developments in acoustic vehicle alerting system such as Generation 1 and Generation 2 system offered by leading manufacturers are expected to change the dynamics of acoustic vehicle alerting system market. How will this transform the overall market?

Which leading companies are working on the installation of AVAS in passenger car and on commercial vehicles, and what organic and inorganic strategies have been adopted by them?

Analysis of your competition that includes major players in the electric vehicle charging ecosystem. The major players include Daimler (Germany), Delphi (Ireland), Harman (US), and Mando-Hella Electronics (South Korea), among others.

Discussion on your client’s imperatives based on our existing research on electric vehicle market and its ecosystems.

