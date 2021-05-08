Global Remote Towers Market To grow at a 32.97% CAGR During 2021- 2026 | By Whipsmartmi

The Remote Towers market is projected to grow at CAGR 32.97% rate from 2021 by 2026 during the forecast period. Increasing safety and efficiency, as well as increased cost savings, are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The growth of contingency segment can be attributed to the high demand for remote towers due to increasing air traffic at tier 1 airports. London’s Heathrow Airport has a contingency remote tower which can control 70% of air traffic in case of emergency or very heavy traffic flow. The remoter tower modules segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is because since the remote tower module is the control center of remote towers, most of the equipment are part of remote tower modules. Equipment responsible for information & control, flight data handling, and visualization are part of remote tower module. Apart from this, certain equipment used for communication and surveillance are also a part of remote tower modules. Hence, the remote tower modules system type segment holds the major market share. Largest share of remote tower in 2019 in Europe region. The remote towers market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). This can be attributed to the SESAR initiative, which focuses on optimizing air traffic management to reduce cost and carbon footprints. Additionally, upcoming remote towers in countries such as Sweden, the UK, Germany, and Norway have led to the large share of the European region.

Key Market Players include Frequentis (Austria), Saab AB (Sweden), Searidge Technologies (Canada), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Avinor (Norway), and Thales Group (France), among others.

Remote Towers Market, By Operation Type

Single

Multiple

Contingency

Remote Towers Market, By System Type

Airport Equipment

Remote Tower Module

Network Solutions

Remote Towers, By Application

Communication

Information & Control

Flight Data Handling

Surveillance

Visualization

Weather Forecasting Systems Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Norway

Germany

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East

LATAM

Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report What will be the impact of regulations on the remote towers market?

How will region-wise programs for remote towers (Single European Sky, OneSKY, and NextGen) disrupt the industry?

How are the market players addressing challenges, such as the rise in cyberthreats to air traffic management and the need for proper training and familiarity with remote tower systems?

How are the changing demands of customers impacting the competitive landscape?

What will impact the leading market players’ wallet share in the next five years?

What is helping the top players in the market to sustain and grow their market share?

How will increasing airport investments affect the market?