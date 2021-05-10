Global Surveillance Radars Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Whipsmartmi.com offers “Global Surveillance Radars” from its research database. The report is spread across 150 pages and could be browsed @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Surveillance-Radars-Market

The Surveillance Radars Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.15% rate from 2021 to 2026. Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the market are the growing need for 3D air defense radars, growing demand for drone detection radars for airports, and ongoing military modernizations globally, among others.

The digital signal processors segment of the surveillance radars market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Radar upgrades include the switching of analog signal processors to digital signal processors. Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars require digital signal processors to handle/process all the data coming from each separate receive/transmit module in the antenna. AESA surveillance radars are used extensively in military airborne, naval, and air defense applications. The surveillance radars market is segmented into land, airborne, Naval, and space. The growth of the airborne segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for surveillance via aircraft or Unmanned Ariel Vehicle (UAV). For example, L3Harrisâ€™ long-range surveillance radar, AN/APY-11 Multimode Radar is installed on the US Coast Guardâ€™s Long-Range Surveillance HC-130J aircraft. It is used to intercept drug smugglers, locate stranded boats and track ice in the North Atlantic. The surveillance radars market has been segmented into commercial, defense & space, and national security. The increasing demand for surveillance radars in the defense & space segment is expected to have a significant impact on the market for surveillance radars. This increase in demand can be attributed to the need for border surveillance, and requirement of man-portable radars for battlefield surveillance, among others.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for surveillance radars for border surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance, and modern air defense systems, among others, are expected to drive the demand in the region during the forecast period.

The Global Surveillance Radars Market categorized as below –

Surveillance Radars Market, By Type

Battlefield Surveillance Radars

Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars

Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars

Coastal Surveillance Radars

Airport Surveillance Radars

Air-To-Ground Surveillance Radars

Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars

Air-To-Air Surveillance Radars

Shipborne Surveillance Radars

Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars

Surveillance Radars Market, By Range

Long-Range Surveillance Radars

Medium-Range Surveillance Radars

Short-Range Surveillance Radars

Surveillance Radars Market, By Platform

Land

Fixed

Portable

Naval

Ships

USV

Submarines

Airborne

Combat aircraft

UAV

Aerostats/balloons

Space

Surveillance Radars Market, By Application

Commercial

Airspace monitoring and surveillance

Airport perimeter security

Critical infrastructure

Others

National Security

Border surveillance

Search and rescue

ISR

Defense & Space

Perimeter security

ISR and battlefield surveillance

Military space assets and hostile satellites

Air defense

Surveillance Radars Market, By Frequency Band

UHF- & VHF-Bands

L-Band

S-Band

C-Band

X-Band

K-, Ku, and Ka-Bands

Surveillance Radars Market, By Component

Antennas

Transmitters

Duplexers

Power Amplifiers

Receivers

Signal Processors

Cameras

Others

Surveillance Radars Market, By Dimension

2D

3D

4D

Key Market Players include FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), ASELSAN A/S (Turkey), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris (US), and Thales Group (France), among others.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are your views on the growth perspective of the surveillance radars? What are key dynamics such as drivers and opportunities, and trends that govern the market?

What are the applications, wherein surveillance radar for commercial play a significant role?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the surveillance radars market across different regions and their respective countries?

Who are the key players and innovators in the ecosystem of the surveillance radars?

Which supplier of surveillance radars had a maximum share in the market in 2018?

How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem and is impacting revenues of companies?

