Global Ammunition Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

The Ammunition Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.15% rate during the forecast period. Growing demand for ammunition due to rising instances of cross-border conflicts and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the ammunition market across the globe. However, the proliferation of illicitly manufactured ammunition and initiation of international measures such as the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) to regulate the cross-border trade of ammunition are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The civil & commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the defense segment from 2021 to 2026.

The small calibre segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for small arms from armed forces and law enforcement agencies of various countries is fueling the growth of this segment of the market. The Asia Pacific ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in the Asia Pacific region and increasing spending of emerging economies of the region on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced ammunition for their armed forces. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the ammunition market include Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.) (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Olin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Nammo AS (Norway), RUAG (RUAG Ammotec) (Switzerland), Nexter (France), Vista Outdoor Inc. (US), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.

Ammunition, By Application

Defense

Civil & Commercial

Ammunition, By Caliber

Small Caliber Ammunition

Medium Caliber Ammunition

Large Caliber Ammunition

Others

Ammunition, By Product

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Others

Ammunition, By Component

Fuzes & Primers

Primers

Rimfire primers

Centrefire primers

Fuzes

Time fuzes

Impact fuzes

Proximity fuzes

Combination fuzes

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

Ammunition, By Guidance

Guided

Non-Guided

Ammunition, By Lethality

Less-Lethal

Lethal

Key Questions

What are the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that affect the dynamics of the ammunition market, and what is the subsequent market analysis of the associated trends?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by leading players operating in the ammunition market?

What are the upcoming disrupters in this market that can be potential targets for partnerships/mergers?

Who are the top players operating in this market?

Which geographies can be the potential revenue-generating pockets for the ammunition market?

