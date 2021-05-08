Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027 | Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd., CarbonLITE Industries LLC, Phoenix Technologies International

“

The report titled Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd., CarbonLITE Industries LLC, Phoenix Technologies International, LLC, Vanden Global Ltd., UltrePET, LLC, Seiu Japan Co., Ltd., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy, Evergreen Plastics, Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Verdeco Recycling, Inc., Clear Path Recycling, LLC.

Market Segmentation by Product: Food Grade

Non-food Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Home and Personal Care

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Others



The Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Non-food Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Home and Personal Care

1.3.4 Medical and Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Industry Trends

2.5.1 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Trends

2.5.2 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Drivers

2.5.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Challenges

2.5.4 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles as of 2020)

3.4 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd.

11.1.1 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Overview

11.1.3 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.1.5 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Recent Developments

11.2 CarbonLITE Industries LLC

11.2.1 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Corporation Information

11.2.2 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Overview

11.2.3 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.2.5 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Recent Developments

11.3 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC

11.3.1 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Corporation Information

11.3.2 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Overview

11.3.3 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.3.5 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Recent Developments

11.4 Vanden Global Ltd.

11.4.1 Vanden Global Ltd. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Vanden Global Ltd. Overview

11.4.3 Vanden Global Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Vanden Global Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.4.5 Vanden Global Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Vanden Global Ltd. Recent Developments

11.5 UltrePET, LLC

11.5.1 UltrePET, LLC Corporation Information

11.5.2 UltrePET, LLC Overview

11.5.3 UltrePET, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 UltrePET, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.5.5 UltrePET, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 UltrePET, LLC Recent Developments

11.6 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd.

11.6.1 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Overview

11.6.3 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.6.5 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.7 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

11.7.1 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Corporation Information

11.7.2 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Overview

11.7.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.7.5 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Recent Developments

11.8 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy

11.8.1 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Corporation Information

11.8.2 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Overview

11.8.3 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.8.5 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Recent Developments

11.9 Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

11.9.1 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Overview

11.9.3 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.9.5 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Recent Developments

11.10 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

11.10.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Corporation Information

11.10.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Overview

11.10.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.10.5 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recent Developments

11.11 Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

11.11.1 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Overview

11.11.3 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.11.5 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Recent Developments

11.12 Clear Path Recycling, LLC.

11.12.1 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Overview

11.12.3 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products and Services

11.12.5 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Production Mode & Process

12.4 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Channels

12.4.2 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Distributors

12.5 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”