Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Growth 2021, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | Danfoss, Oventrop Corporation, IMI Hydronic

The report titled Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydronic Balancing Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydronic Balancing Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Danfoss, Oventrop Corporation, IMI Hydronic, Honeywell International, Caleffi Spa, Siemens, Frese A/S, Crane Co, I.V.A.R. S.p.a., Belimo, Comap Group, FlowCon International/Griswold, Johnson Controls, Watts, Xylem, Schneider, Tiger Controls

Market Segmentation by Product: Static Balancing Valve

Dynamic Balancing Valve

PICV



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Hydronic Balancing Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydronic Balancing Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydronic Balancing Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydronic Balancing Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Static Balancing Valve

1.2.3 Dynamic Balancing Valve

1.2.4 PICV

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Hydronic Balancing Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hydronic Balancing Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydronic Balancing Valves Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Hydronic Balancing Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Hydronic Balancing Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Hydronic Balancing Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hydronic Balancing Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Hydronic Balancing Valves Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Hydronic Balancing Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydronic Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Danfoss

12.1.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.1.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Danfoss Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Danfoss Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.1.5 Danfoss Recent Development

12.2 Oventrop Corporation

12.2.1 Oventrop Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Oventrop Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Oventrop Corporation Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Oventrop Corporation Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.2.5 Oventrop Corporation Recent Development

12.3 IMI Hydronic

12.3.1 IMI Hydronic Corporation Information

12.3.2 IMI Hydronic Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IMI Hydronic Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 IMI Hydronic Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.3.5 IMI Hydronic Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell International

12.4.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Honeywell International Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Honeywell International Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.5 Caleffi Spa

12.5.1 Caleffi Spa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Caleffi Spa Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Caleffi Spa Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Caleffi Spa Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.5.5 Caleffi Spa Recent Development

12.6 Siemens

12.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.6.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Siemens Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Siemens Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.6.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.7 Frese A/S

12.7.1 Frese A/S Corporation Information

12.7.2 Frese A/S Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Frese A/S Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Frese A/S Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.7.5 Frese A/S Recent Development

12.8 Crane Co

12.8.1 Crane Co Corporation Information

12.8.2 Crane Co Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Crane Co Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Crane Co Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.8.5 Crane Co Recent Development

12.9 I.V.A.R. S.p.a.

12.9.1 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Corporation Information

12.9.2 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.9.5 I.V.A.R. S.p.a. Recent Development

12.10 Belimo

12.10.1 Belimo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Belimo Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Belimo Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Belimo Hydronic Balancing Valves Products Offered

12.10.5 Belimo Recent Development

12.12 FlowCon International/Griswold

12.12.1 FlowCon International/Griswold Corporation Information

12.12.2 FlowCon International/Griswold Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 FlowCon International/Griswold Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 FlowCon International/Griswold Products Offered

12.12.5 FlowCon International/Griswold Recent Development

12.13 Johnson Controls

12.13.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.13.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Johnson Controls Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Johnson Controls Products Offered

12.13.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.14 Watts

12.14.1 Watts Corporation Information

12.14.2 Watts Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Watts Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Watts Products Offered

12.14.5 Watts Recent Development

12.15 Xylem

12.15.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.15.2 Xylem Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Xylem Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Xylem Products Offered

12.15.5 Xylem Recent Development

12.16 Schneider

12.16.1 Schneider Corporation Information

12.16.2 Schneider Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Schneider Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Schneider Products Offered

12.16.5 Schneider Recent Development

12.17 Tiger Controls

12.17.1 Tiger Controls Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tiger Controls Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Tiger Controls Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tiger Controls Products Offered

12.17.5 Tiger Controls Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Hydronic Balancing Valves Industry Trends

13.2 Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Drivers

13.3 Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Challenges

13.4 Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hydronic Balancing Valves Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

