Screw Conveyor Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

Global Screw Conveyor Market: Definition and Introduction

Screw conveyors are primarily employed for handling various materials that have relatively good flowability. Easy construction, design simplicity and maintenance are the key factors gaining the attraction of end-users towards the product. Screw conveyor basically consists of various components which include drive unit, conveyor casting, inlet, hanging bearing, screw blade, inlet & outlet and others. Screw conveyor are utilized in various application which include feed mills, cereal processing plants, grain storage plants, chemical plants and foundry shops for mixing machines. Various type of screw conveyors are available in the market for the end-use industries which include vertical screw conveyor, inclined screw conveyor, shaftless screw conveyor, horizontal screw conveyor, etc. Generally, the angle of inclination of the inclined conveyor is between 10° to 20°.

Screw conveyor machines have been set as the standard of reliability across the manufacturing sites. Further, they have various functions which include materials that can be moved forward along the axis of container by the push of screw machine.

Global Screw Conveyor Market: Segmentation

The global screw conveyor market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and rotational capacity

Based on the product type, global screw conveyor market is segmented as below

Horizontal screw conveyor

Shaftless screw conveyor

Inclined screw conveyor

Vertical screw conveyor

Based on the end-use industry, the global screw conveyor market is segmented as below:

Metals and Mining

Agriculture

Food and beverage

Chemicals

Others

On the basis of capacity of rotation, the global screw conveyor market segmented as mentioned below list:

30-45 RPM

45-60 RPM

60-95 RPM

95- 120 RPM

120-165 RPM

>165 RPM

Global Screw Conveyor Market: Regional Outlook

Growing consumption of the agricultural products such as grains, cereals etc. across the globe supported by surging population is pushing the demand for the screw conveyor. Asia-Pacific, spearheaded by China and India is expected to account for a significant share in the market. Further, the demand for the screw conveyor in the region is expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future. Europe and North America in the global market are anticipated to expand at moderate rate over the forecast period, owing to the modest growth of the end-use industries. Middle East and Africa, led by GCC countries is projected to grow at a very slow rate over the near future.

Global Screw Conveyor Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global screw conveyor market are as listed below:

Conveyor Engineering & Manufacturing

Continental screw conveyor

KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

FMC Technologies

WAMGROUP

Kase Custom Conveyors

DEMECH India.

Screw Conveyor Corporation

SPIRAC Engineering AB

FLEXICON Corporation

Astro Engineering & Manufacturing

Industrial Screw Conveyor

Shanghai Zenith Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends and Issues and Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Oceania)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

