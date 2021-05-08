2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018-2028

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Introduction

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid, also known as 2, 4-D, is a part of the phenoxy herbicides group. It is an organic compound with the molecular formula C8H6Cl2O3. 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid is the most common type of herbicide used in the agriculture sector. It is manufactured by the reaction between chloroacetic acid and 2,4-dichlorophenol in the presence of caustic soda, i.e. sodium hydroxide. Generally, herbicides find application in agricultural practices to maintain plant growth and high productivity. These herbicides find application in agricultural as well as non-agricultural applications such as in lawns, parks, turfs, gardening, golf courses and forestry, among other areas.

The primary reason contributing to the increasing demand for 2, 4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid and its derivative products is its low price and efficiency per acre as compared to other herbicides. Further, 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid offers high solubility in water as well as several other solvents, owing to which it can easily penetrate the soil (from the plant) and thereby increase crop yield, promote plant growth and increase soil quality The environmental benefits of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid include improved water quality, water availability and air quality as it helps reduce soil erosion, carbon footprint and fertilizer use. While the persistence of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid is around 1 – 2 months, its biodegradation period is around 5 – 6 months.

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of crop type, global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market can be segmented into:

Agriculture Cereals & Grains Vegetables Oilseed Others

Non-Agriculture Forestry Recreational areas Others



2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of production & consumption, Asia Pacific dominates the global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market as the agriculture sector in the region contributes a significant share to the GDP growth of several countries such as China, India and ASEAN countries. Growth of the agriculture sector, modernisation in farming techniques and increasing adoption of insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides to increase yield are expected to drive the market of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. In North America, 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid is prevalently used as a herbicide in the agriculture sector. The U.S. ranks third in terms of consumption of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid as a herbicide, and the region is expected to witness decent growth over the assessment period. The Europe 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market is also expected to register steady growth, while Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid Market: Market Participants

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the global 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid market include:

Aero Agro Chemical Industries Limited

DowDupont

BASF SE

Monsanto Company

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd

Kenvos Biotech Co., Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd

Mercator Pharma

Cayman Chemical

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

