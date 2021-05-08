Nonanal Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2029

Nonanal Market Introduction

Nonanal is an alkyl aldehyde that is extensively used as a key ingredient in the production of perfumes. Nonanal can be derived from natural as well as synthetic sources of production. Naturally, nonanal can be produced from the essential oils of apple, avocado, lime, orange, peach, cucumber, fish, and black currants among others. By commercial methods of production, nonanal is produced by the hydroformylation of 1-octene. The application area for global nonanal market is wide which ranges from solvent in electronic materials to additive in food processed food. For the strong odour offered by nonanal, it is widely used as an ingredient in perfumery industry and as flavouring agent in the food and beverage industry. Besides being consumed as perfume ingredient or food additive, nonanal is also identified as a potential attracting agent for Culex mosquitoes. This expands the application area for nonanal to the personal care industry. In chemical industries, nonanal is used as an intermediate for the production of alcohols, esters, and acids among other organic chemicals.

Nonanal Market Segmentation

The global nonanal market can be segmented on the basis of source, end-use industries and regions.

On the basis of source, the global nonanal market can be segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of end-use industries, the global nonanal market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Perfumery

Nonanal Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global nonanal market are:

WinTrust Flavours Co., Ltd.

Synerzine, Inc

Florida Chemical Company

TCI Chemicals

Toronto Research Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

The Clorox Company

Toyo Gosei Co.

High Hope Int’l Group Jiangsu Native Produce Imp&Exp Corp.Ltd

P. Aromas

Chemsigma

Nonanal Market Regional Outlook

U.S. is one of the prominent countries that lead in the production of processed food. As a result, it is expected that North America would consume a significant share of the global nonanal market. Furthermore, owing to high production and export of perfumes and fragrances in European countries such as France, Germany, and Spain among others, the Europe region is expected to be another prominent consuming region of the global nonanal market. Middle East and Africa region is expected to hold comparatively smaller share of the market. Furthermore, owing to increasing manufacturing, improving economy and growing population, countries such as Brazil, India and China are expected to emerge out as lucrative countries for the growth of global nonanal market.

