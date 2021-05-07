Worlwide US$ 20,000 Mn Worth of IBM Watson Services to be Sold by 2028-end

A brief of IBM Watson Services market report

The business intelligence report for the IBM Watson Services market offers a comprehensive outline of essential aspects regarding the product classification, crucial definitions, and other industry-specific parameters.

The IBM Watson Services market report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as mergers and acquisition, partnerships and new product launches. Further, the research hands over a strong foundation for gathering a plethora of insights that potential customers can use to improve their returns and decrease costs. The depiction of data on IBM Watson Services market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are looking for the foreseeable timeframe.

IBM Watson is considered to be the first-ever commercialized cognitive computing platform, designed specifically for underpinning the development of various enterprise solutions. IBM Watson services continue to tap immense opportunity in the rapidly evolving cognitive computing field, which has been reshaping the nature of business operations, thereby determining their growth. Fact.MR’s recent study projects the IBM Watson services market to record a spectacular rise in the period of forecast (2018-2028). Over US$ 20,000 Mn worth of IBM Watson services are estimated to be sold globally by 2028-end.

Although cognitive computing is yet at its nascent phase, the technology is expected to have a significant influence on transformation of various businesses and industrial sectors. Leading companies such as Deloitte have joined IBM by investing time, manpower, and funds for implementing Watson technologies, in a bid to effectively resolve their client’s business’ shortcomings.

IBM Watson Services: Real-time Decoding of Consumer Choices and Reducing Process Downtime Attributes fuelling Adoption

IBM Watson services aid retailers in decoding consumer choices by providing insights into latest trends, and key aspects of marketing. This further enable retailers in improving the profitability, and enhancing their business efficiency. Operating more effectively using analytics, IoT, and cognitive computing, IBM Watson helps manufacturing plants in reducing downtime and improving the overall operational quality.

Apart from increasing uptime, IBM Watson also helps manufacturing industry in lowering risks in their processes by analyzing machines, handling equipment repairs, and predicting outages. This further enables manufacturers in adapting their factory floors in real-time, for reducing downtime, and streamlining operations.

IBM Watson Services: High Attraction in Healthcare with BFSI on the Trail

IBM Watson’s cognitive computing or AI platform has been reforming the healthcare operations since the recent past. Services offered by IBM Watson facilitate healthcare professionals by screening structure & unstructured data of patients, and recent evidence-based medications, regulatory requirements, and quality standards. IBM Watson has been constructed for churning through ever-growing quantity of research data, thereby promising fast marketing of new drugs.

IBM Watson services are being extensively employed by pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and medical devices manufacturers for drug repurposing and new drug target identification. The potential for AI in improving the overall quality and consistency of cancer care, which has enabled physicians in spending more time on delivering care to patients, has paved lucrative opportunities for IBM Watson services in the healthcare sector.

Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) is estimated to trail healthcare in terms of IBM Watson services market’s revenue share. Currently, IBM Watson financial services power services apropos of the wealth management industry, financial risk management solutions, and insurance services.

