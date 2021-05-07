Avalanche Airbags Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

A gist of Avalanche Airbags market report

The Avalanche Airbags market report covers the key factors regarding the recent happenings such as new product launches, synergisms, and mergers & acquisitions.

Government regulations on testing of avalanche airbags have become more stringent in a bid to reduce operational failures of avalanche airbags and reduce fatalities. Field testing of avalanche airbags has become mandatory in some countries, apart from regular lab testing during manufacturing. For instance, European Union has initiated a mandate of testing of avalanche airbags under natural environmental conditions under its DIN EN 16716 regulation. Manufacturers of avalanche airbags are required to follow this regulation and avalanche airbags need to be certified with DIN EN 16716 standards.

This aspect is complemented by mandates regarding use of mountaineering equipment such as avalanche airbags while skiing and hiking. Regulatory authorities such as the International Skiing Federation has made it compulsory for skiing participants to wear avalanche airbags, particularly during national winter sports. This factor is expected to influence the demand for avalanche airbags in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Avalanche Fatalities to Trigger Adoption of Avalanche Airbags

Rising fatalities associated with avalanche mishaps have caused major concerns among mountaineers and enthusiasts. This factor has pushed the use of various safety gears such as avalanche airbags. In United States, more than 925 fatalities due to avalanche mishaps were recorded during the 1951-2013 timeline, according to Colorado Avalanche Information Center. This count is likely to increase in the coming years on account of increasing utilization of backcountry, says Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Likewise, avalanche fatalities in Europe, in particular the Alps, have risen steadily. On an average, more than 26 individual fatalities occur every year in Austria alone, which has increased to 37 deaths.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

