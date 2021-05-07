Coating Solvent Market: Tier 1 Players Holds Nearly 50% Sales Forecast 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Coating Solvent Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Coating Solvent Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Tier-1 players such as BASF SE and The Dow Chemical Company are strengthening their go-to market strategies for reaching target customers. The coating solvents market will remain moderately fragmented among Tier 2 and Tier 3 players, wherein strategic partnerships with leading players and product innovation for tapping latent opportunities are key expansion strategies.

Bio-based Coating Solvents Gain Emphasis Abreast Sustainability

Prevailing trends, including environment-friendly, green, and sustainability have led to regulatory evolutions in the coatings industry. This in turnhas led to increase in content of bio-based raw materials such as solvents in coating formulations. Several paints and surface coatings currently available in the market bear labels such as “eco-friendly” and “environmental friendly”, alluding at rising demand for bio-based solvents. This niche form of solvents currently holds just over 10% of the coating solvents sales, however bio-based solvents are expected to witness rapid growth in demand, according to the European Solvents Industry Group (ESIG).

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Coating Solvent Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Coating Solvent Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Coating Solvent Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Coating Solvent Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

