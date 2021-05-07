Glyphosate Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast up to 2031

In 2020, the overall sales in the glyphosate market witnessed a massive decline due to the Covid-19 crisis as lockdown was implemented and all the factorial units were closed which led the manufacturing companies to face immense losses. Now in 2021, the global manufacturers are giving entire focus on improving their sales and profitability through product innovations and upgrades.

Leading corporations including The DOW Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Monsanto Company, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Syngenta AG, Nufarm Limited, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Inc., Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.,Ltd, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) and others are making high investments in the establishment of research institutes in different regions to come up with improvements in their offerings. They are adopting business strategies such as sales contracts, strategic alliances, acquiring technical expertise, product approvals, patents and events, joint ventures, partnership agreements, collaborations, digital marketing, mergers and acquisitions, capacity utilisations, technological advancements etc to lead the global market for glyphosate with largest market share.

After reading the Glyphosate market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Glyphosate market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Glyphosate market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Glyphosate market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Glyphosate market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Glyphosate market player.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1176

Global Glyphosate Market: Segmentation

Global Glyphosate Market can be segmented on the basis of crop type, by form, by application and by region.

On the basis of crop type, the global glyphosate market can be segmented as

Genetically Modified Crops

Conventional Crops

On the basis of form, the global glyphosate market can be segmented as

Liquid

Dry

On the basis of applications, the global glyphosate market can be segmented as

Agricultural Oilseeds & Pulses Grains & Cereals Fruits & Vegetables Others

Non-Agricultural

On the basis of regions, the global glyphosate market can be segmented as

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Global Glyphosate Market: Market Participants

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold significant market share in the global market and it is expected to continue through the forecast period. This is mainly because of increasing adoption of generally modified crops and also due to availability of arable land in China and India. Additionally with the growing demand, many Chinese companies are also entering in the glyphosate market, leading to increase in production activities in this region. Glyphosate-tolerant crops are readily adopted in the U.S. and Latin America, mainly after the launch of Monsanto’s Roundup Ready. Owing to which Latin America is estimated to account for the largest market share for glyphosate market in the near future, mainly due to the increasing demand for glyphosate in countries such as Argentina and Brazil. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to the high adoption of the upgraded crop protection technologies. Due to awareness related to the efficient use of glyphosate, Indian farmers are also adopting glyphosate as a crop protection tool.

Click here to get a Full TOC of the Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1176

Global Glyphosate Market: Market Participants

Names of some of the manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of glyphosate are:

The DOW Chemical Company

Bayer AG

Monsanto Company

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

Nufarm Limited

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Inc.

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co.,Ltd

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1176/S

The Glyphosate market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Glyphosate market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Glyphosate market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Glyphosate market?

What opportunities are available for the Glyphosate market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Glyphosate market?

Why Choose Fact.MR?

24/7 Service Offering Digital Business Strategy Solutions Precise Supply Chain Augmentation Analysis Syndicated and Customized Reports for Clients Up-To-Date Insights on Industry Trends

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email : [email protected]

Website : https://www.factmr.com