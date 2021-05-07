Forging Lubricants Market Key Players, Shares, Types, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges 2018 – 2028

Global Forging Lubricants Market: Introduction

Forging lubricants are added to improve the efficiency and productivity of the forging process. Forging lubricants improve the efficiency of the process by reducing friction between dies and work pieces. A typical forging lubricant may comprise demineralized water, graphite, binding agents, stabilizers, thickeners and corrosion inhibitors. Lubrication of dies promotes smooth motion between metal and metal, easy handling and release of the forged part, cooling of the system to remove undesirable heat from dies, and protection of dies, which increases the average life span of dies. There has been an increase in the use of water-based forging lubricants for efficient cooling of the system.

Market Trends

There has been an increase in the use of water-based lubricants to reduce operational cost and improve thermal management as a significant amount of heat is evolved during the forging process. Forging lubricants also provide additional cooling to the system. Moreover, there has been an increase in the use of robotics for the application of die lubricants.

There has also been an increasing trend for the use of magnesium metal for forging with low porosity and high ductility, thereby creating significant demand for forging lubricants over the forecast period.

Global Forging Lubricants Market: Segmentation

The global forging lubricants market can be segmented on the basis of material type, process type, product type, solvent type and end use industry.

On the basis of material type, the global forging lubricants market can be segmented as:

Aluminum

Brass

Steel

Magnesium

Others

On the basis of process type, the global forging lubricants market can be segmented as:

Hot forging

Cold forging

On the basis of product type, the global forging lubricants market can be segmented as:

Graphite based

Non-graphite based

On the basis of solvent type, the global forging lubricants market can be segmented as:

Water based

Oil based

On the basis of end use industry, the global forging lubricants market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Metal machinery/General manufacturing

Global Forging Lubricants Market: Regional Outlook

The global demand for forging lubricants is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific. With significant growth in metal machinery, automotive and other major end use industries in the region, the global demand for forging lubricants is projected to grow. India and China are projected to hold a dominant share in the global forging lubricants market over the forecast period. Regions such as North America and Europe are projected to witness significant demand for forging lubricants, owing to the increasing regulations pertaining to greenhouse emissions, which will promote the use of forging lubricants for aluminum and steel forging for light vehicles. Other regions such as Latin America are anticipated to witness a significant rise in the demand for forging lubricants, owing to the increasing local and foreign direct investments in the region’s automotive sector. Regions such as the Middle East and Africa and Japan are anticipated to be witness relatively sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global Forging Lubricants Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global forging lubricants market are:

Henkel Corporation

Chem-Trend L.P.

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Moresco Corporation

The Hill and Griffith Company

Houghton International Inc.

Condat Group

Hardcastle Petrofer Pvt. Ltd.

Chemtool Incorporated

Acme Refining LLC

Lubgraf

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Oceania)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

