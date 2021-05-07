Dicumyl Peroxide Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2021-2031

The global demand for Dicumyl peroxide witnessed a massive downfall in the first half of 2020 on account of lockdown and social distancing barriers implemented due to the spread of coronavirus disease throughout the world. Big as well as small manufacturing companies went through the worst phase and suffered heavy losses in 2020. To overcome the previous losses, business firms in 2021 are focusing on research and developments to ensure uniqueness in their services.

Market Segmentation:

The dicumyl peroxide market is segmented on the basis of purity, industry, and application.

On the basis of purity, the dicumyl peroxide market is segmented into:

<40% Dicumyl Peroxide

≥40% Dicumyl Peroxide

Others

On the basis of application, the dicumyl peroxide market is segmented into:

Rubber

Polyolefin

Wires and Cables

Others

On the basis of industry, the dicumyl peroxide market is segmented into:

Paint and Coating Industry

Adhesive Industry

Chemical Industry

Plastic Industry

Others

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific dominates the dicumyl peroxide market. China is in the forefront of Asia Pacific, having a much bigger market share as compared to other nations. It has also been observed that, the density of manufacturers is high in the Asia Pacific region, concentrated in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, etc. Due to the rapid growth in the building construction and infrastructure sector, but not limited to, the developed regions like North America and Europe, dicumyl peroxide is budding in these regions due to the development of the paint and coating industry.

List of Market Participants:

Arkema S.A.

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

MP Biomedicals, LLC.

Greenchemicals SpA

ACE CHEMICAL CORP.

DONGSUNG Corporation

PERGAN GmbH

Akzo Nobel Chemicals B.V.

Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Laboratories Inc.

Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical Corporation

Taicang Plastic Additives Factory Co., Ltd

Shandong Rui Huang Chemical Co., Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

