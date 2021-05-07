IoT Platforms Market 2021: Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies like Global IoT Platforms Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), Global IoT Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Type, and more | Affluence

The global IoT Platforms market was valued at 3042.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7983 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

Global IoT Platforms Market Status and Trend Report 2015-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis of the IoT Platforms industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data, and penetrating insights. No matter the client is an industry insider, potential entrant, or investor. Affluence Market Reports has surveyed the IoT Platforms leading Players including Global IoT Platforms Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), Global IoT Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Type, etc., suppliers, distributors, and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. In a word, the report provides detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry; and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Consumer IoT

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & AfricaCompetitor Analysis

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

AT&T

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle



COVID-19 Impact Analysis on IoT Platforms Market:

The report also contains the effect of the ongoing worldwide pandemic, i.e., COVID-19, on the IoT Platforms Market and what the future holds for it. It offers an analysis of the impacts of the epidemic on the international market. The epidemic has immediately interrupted the requirement and supply series. The IoT Platforms Market report also assesses the economic effect on firms and monetary markets. Futuristic Reports has accumulated advice from several delegates of this business and has engaged from the secondary and primary research to extend the customers with strategies and data to combat industry struggles throughout and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global IoT Platforms Market Segmentation

IoT Platforms market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Consumer IoT

Business IoTChina IoT Platforms Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China IoT Platforms

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Regional bifurcation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, South East Asia

Country-level analysis of each regional market.

Figures related to revenues and sales generated by each region.

Industry share held by each region.

Estimated values for revenue and growth rate of each region during the analysis period.

