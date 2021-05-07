Global BPO Business Analytics Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the BPO Business Analytics market will register a 11.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 31500 million by 2025, from $ 20220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in BPO Business Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of BPO Business Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the BPO Business Analytics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the BPO Business Analytics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by BPO Business Analytics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
HR
Procurement
F&A
Customer Care
Logistics
Sales & Marketing
Training
Product Engineering
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Accenture
EXL
Cognizant
IBM
TCS
Genpact
Capgemini
HP
Wipro
Tech Mahindra
Aegis
NTT DATA(Dell)
Infosys
Concentrix
Mu Sigma
WNS Global
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global BPO Business Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of BPO Business Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global BPO Business Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the BPO Business Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of BPO Business Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 BPO Business Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 BPO Business Analytics Segment by Type
2.2.1 HR
2.2.2 HR
2.2.3 F&A
2.2.4 Customer Care
2.2.5 Logistics
2.2.6 Sales & Marketing
2.2.7 Training
2.2.8 Product Engineering
2.3 BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 BPO Business Analytics Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Manufacturing
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 Retail
2.4.5 Telecom
2.4.6 Others
2.5 BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global BPO Business Analytics by Players
3.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global BPO Business Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 BPO Business Analytics by Regions
4.1 BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa BPO Business Analytics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe BPO Business Analytics by Countries
7.2 Europe BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa BPO Business Analytics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa BPO Business Analytics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
..continued
