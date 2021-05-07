Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Man-Portable Military Electronics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Man-Portable Military Electronics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Man-Portable Military Electronics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Man-Portable Military Electronics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Communication Products
Command and Control Products
Imaging Products
ISTAR Products
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Airborne
Naval
Land Based
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AeroVironment
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc
Aselsan Inc
Elbit Systems Ltd
ITT Exelis Inc
Codan Ltd
General Dynamics
Finmeccanica S.p.A
Harris Corporation
FLIR Systems
Rockwell Collins, Inc
Sierra Nevada Corporation
Safran Group
Thales Group
Saab AB
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Man-Portable Military Electronics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Man-Portable Military Electronics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Man-Portable Military Electronics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Man-Portable Military Electronics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Man-Portable Military Electronics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Communication Products
2.2.3 Imaging Products
2.2.4 ISTAR Products
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Man-Portable Military Electronics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Airborne
2.4.2 Naval
2.4.3 Land Based
2.5 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics by Players
3.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
..…continued.
