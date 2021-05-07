Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Man-Portable Military Electronics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Man-Portable Military Electronics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Man-Portable Military Electronics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Man-Portable Military Electronics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Communication Products

Command and Control Products

Imaging Products

ISTAR Products

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Airborne

Naval

Land Based

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AeroVironment

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc

Aselsan Inc

Elbit Systems Ltd

ITT Exelis Inc

Codan Ltd

General Dynamics

Finmeccanica S.p.A

Harris Corporation

FLIR Systems

Rockwell Collins, Inc

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Safran Group

Thales Group

Saab AB

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Man-Portable Military Electronics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Man-Portable Military Electronics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Man-Portable Military Electronics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Man-Portable Military Electronics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Man-Portable Military Electronics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Communication Products

2.2.3 Imaging Products

2.2.4 ISTAR Products

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Man-Portable Military Electronics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Airborne

2.4.2 Naval

2.4.3 Land Based

2.5 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics by Players

3.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

..…continued.

