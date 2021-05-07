Global Microservice Architecture Market by Type (Inventory Microservice, Accounting Microservice, Shipping Microservice, Store Microservice), By Application (Healthcare, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028

“Microservice architecture a version of the larger service-oriented architecture; arranges a program as a collection of loosely linked services. In microservice architecture, services are very fine-grained and usually the protocols used are extremely lightweight. This model of architecture was developed to provide agility in using client applications and increasing usage and dependency on the service providers. These days, many companies use microservice architecture to develop software products since it helps them to move faster. Since microservice architecture gives the developers more control on the design and implementation of the program, there is a greater chance for them to make more user-friendly features and also to take the maximum advantage of the framework provided by the organization._x000D_

However, many experts believe that the future of the web will belong to web-based apps rather than traditional web pages since the former can provide a lot of information at a low amount of data without consuming a lot of system resources. In this context, it is very important to understand the concept behind microservice and what are the future trends related to it. Since the internet has a very fast response time, a web page that is developed with a microservice based architecture can be accessed very quickly especially if it is written in a simple programming language like Java. This means that a business owner should understand the value of an app before investing in a web based microservice. The most popular services provided by microservice are payment processors, content syndication, events ticketing, mobile services and business intelligence._x000D_

While there are many based architecture, one of the most interesting trends is the usage of streaming. Streaming is a new type of technology that enables web applications to deliver dynamic results without using large amounts of resources such as memory and CPU. Although these technologies are still in their early stages of usage, they have the potential to help reduce business cost and boost business performance since they consume less system resources. There is no doubt that there will be more applications that run on top of these technologies so as the demand for web-based services increases.””_x000D_

Dataintelo published a new report titled “Microservice Architecture Market research report which is segmented by Types (Inventory Microservice, Accounting Microservice, Shipping Microservice, Store Microservice), By Applications (Healthcare, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others), By Players/Companies Cognizant, International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Microsoft Corporation, Datawire, Infosys Limited, Mulesoft, Software AG (Germany), Nginx Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc.”. As per the study the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attributes Report Details Report Title Microservice Architecture Market Research Report By Type Inventory Microservice, Accounting Microservice, Shipping Microservice, Store Microservice By Application Healthcare, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others By Companies Cognizant, International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Microsoft Corporation, Datawire, Infosys Limited, Mulesoft, Software AG (Germany), Nginx Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA Base Year 2020 Historical Year 2018 to 2019 (Data from 2010 can be provided as per availability) Forecast Year 2028 Number of Pages 90 Number of Tables & Figures 63 Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Global Microservice Architecture Market Report Segments:

The market is segmented by Type Inventory Microservice, Accounting Microservice, Shipping Microservice, Store Microservice and By Application Healthcare, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others.

Some of the companies that are profiled in this report are:

Cognizant International Business Machines Corporation (U.S) Microsoft Corporation Datawire Infosys Limited Mulesoft Software AG (Germany) Nginx Inc. Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Microservice Architecture Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Microservice Architecture Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Microservice Architecture Market:

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.

Highlights of The Microservice Architecture Market Report:

The market structure and projections for the coming years. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and current trends of Microservice Architecture Market. Historical data and forecast. Estimations for the forecast period 2028. Developments and trends in the market. By Type:

Inventory Microservice Accounting Microservice Shipping Microservice Store Microservice

By Application:

Healthcare BFSI Government IT & Telecommunication Manufacturing Retail Energy & Utilities Media & Entertainment Others

Market scenario by region, sub-region, and country. Market share of the market players, company profiles, product specifications, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape. Analysis regarding upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Government Policies, Macro & Micro economic factors are also included in the report.

We have studied the Microservice Architecture Market in 360 degrees via. both primary & secondary research methodologies. This helped us in building an understanding of the current market dynamics, supply-demand gap, pricing trends, product preferences, consumer patterns & so on. The findings were further validated through primary research with industry experts & opinion leaders across countries. The data is further compiled & validated through various market estimation & data validation methodologies. Further, we also have our in-house data forecasting model to predict market growth up to 2028.

How you may use our products:

Correctly Positioning New Products

Market Entry Strategies

Business Expansion Strategies

Consumer Insights

Understanding Competition Scenario

Product & Brand Management

Channel & Customer Management

Identifying Appropriate Advertising Appeals

Reasons to Purchase the Microservice Architecture Market Report:

The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period

Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data.

Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their influence on the market.

The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years.

Comprehensive companies offering products, relevant financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by these players.

”