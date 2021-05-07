Reusable Face Mask Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2029

Global Reusable Face Mask Market: Overview

Augmented adoption of face masks as a tool of precaution to safeguard oneself from different diseases, such Ebola, swine flu, avian bird flu, influenza, Covid-19, and anthrax has played an important role in the development of the global reusable face mask market. There has been a rise in the awareness amongst people about the benefits of wearing face masks and the role they play in checking the transmission of virus from an infected person to the surrounding environment. Heightened awareness level amongst the people is likely to foster growth of the global reusable face mask market over the timeframe of projection, from 2019 to 2029. The University of California, around 80% of the people who wear masks could do more to contain Convid-19 than lockdown measures. There has been a rise in the number of startups, local manufacturers, and entrants making face masks have resulted in innovative designs, in terms of environment-friendly and sustainable designs.

Material, application, distribution, and region are the four significant parameters based on which the global reusable face mask market has been categorized. The main purpose of such segmentation is to offer a lucid and detailed view of the said market.

Global Reusable Face Mask Market: Notable Developments

The global reusable face mask market has seen some important developments over the last few years. One such development that played an important role in shaping the future course of the market is mentioned below:

In July 2020, United Arab Emirates-based masks makers, ViroMasks introduced reusable face masks that make claims to destroy Covid-19 virus within 30 minutes of its contact. The fabric of these masks is integrated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, which is made in such a way that it annihilates a wide range of viruses and bacteria on its surface.

Some of the key players in the global reusable face mask market comprise the below-mentioned:

Cambridge Mask Company

ARAX Co., Ltd

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Totobobo

Mi AirPOP

Debrief Me

Global Reusable Face Mask Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned market dynamics are estimated to characterize the global reusable face mask market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Support Demand for these Face Masks in the Market

There has been a rise in various airborne diseases, such as various cardiovascular and respiratory infections, COPD, and asthma due to the rise in the level of farming and household chemicals, urban smog, vehicle emissions, industrial emissions, and air pollution. As per the estimates of US-based Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), nearly 100000 deaths reportedly happened due to allergies and heart attacks caused by air pollution. Such high number of deaths is anticipated to support development of the global reusable face mask market over the timeframe of assessment, from 2019 to 2027.

Global Reusable Face Mask Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global reusable face mask market, Asia Pacific is prophesized to account for sizeable chunk of the market. The region is expected to retain it regional dominance over others due to several manufacturers adopting different market strategies, such as expansion of distribution channels widen its base of customers. Increasing level of air pollution and prevalence of various infectious diseases in the region is likely to foster growth of the regional market.

The global reusable face mask market is segmented as:

Material

Cotton

Nylon

Material

Commercial

Personal

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

