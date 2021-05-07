Antiblock Agents Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

In 2020, the overall sales for antiblock agents witnessed a massive decline due to the Covid-19 crisis as lockdown was implemented and all the factorial units were closed which led the manufacturing companies to face immense losses. Now in 2021, the global manufacturers are giving entire focus on improving their sales and profitability through product innovations and upgrades.

Leading corporations including W.R. Grace & Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AG, 3M, Croda International Plc., Well Plastics Ltd, Polytechs, Polyplast Muller GmbH., Van Meeuwen and Tosaf are making high investments in the establishment of research institutes in different regions to come up with improvements in their offerings. They are adopting business strategies such as sales contracts, strategic alliances, acquiring technical expertise, product approvals, patents and events, joint ventures, partnership agreements, collaborations, digital marketing, mergers and acquisitions, capacity utilisations, technological advancements etc to lead the global market for antiblock agents with largest market share.

Market Segmentation

The Antiblock Agents market can be segmented on following basis:

By Product Type:

Naturally Occurring.

Synthetically Prepared.

By Appearance:

Powder Form.

Bead/Pellet/Micro-Bead From.

By Application:

Limestone

Zeolite

Organic Additives. Bis-amide. Secondary Amide. Primary Amide. Organic Stearate. Metallic Stearate. Silicone Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

Inorganic Additives. Natural Silica. Synthetic Silica. Clay Mica Talc. Calcium Carbonate. Ceramic Sphere.



Regional Outlook

European region with its moderately growing plastic industry will be a good market for the growth of antiblock agents sales. The North America has shown a rapid growth in plastic production in last few years and is expected to help in antiblock agents sales growth in near future. China and Japan being another vast market showing a notable growth in the plastic and plastic packaging industry in recent years will prove to be a good platform for the sales growth of antiblock agents. Middle East countries having a moderately high growth of plastic industry will help in the growth of antiblock agents sales. The Latin American region having a moderate growth in production of plastics will help in the growth of antiblock agents sales. The South East Asia has also been showing a good growth in the plastic industry will help in the growth of antiblock agents sales.

List of Market Participants

The key market players identified in the Antiblock Agents market include:

W.R. Grace & Co.

Akzo Nobel NV.

Evonik Industries AG.

3M.

Croda International Plc.

Well Plastics Ltd.

Polytechs.

Polyplast Muller GmbH.

Van Meeuwen.

Tosaf.

Ampacet Corporation.

PQ Corporation.

