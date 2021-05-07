Market Xcel Team of Seasoned Project Managers Offers Expert Guidance on Selecting Methodology, As a market research agency, Market Xcel is endowed with a team of extremely experienced and knowledgeable individuals who are experts in the field of data collection. Our team of seasoned project managers offers expert guidance on selecting methodology, sampling, giving inputs in questionnaire designing and subsequent project execution – overseeing field work progress, coding and data processing before sharing data for further analysis. Further, we also provide data collection for clients who do not want a full-service market research report. This allows them to analyze and interpret the data, according to their own requirements.
Methods of Data Collection
Our main goal is to provide you with the information that you may require at any time/stage. Our team of qualified researchers places high importance on accuracy and efficiency to ensure that you get the data you require, irrespective of the field. Additionally, we focus on a streamlined approach to ensure quality in every aspect of data collection. To ensure consistency, we offer extensive training programs and attract talent from diverse backgrounds at data collection level, which differentiates us from other market research companies in India..
Data Collection in Research
Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd is the best data Collection Company in India, offers primary data collection techniques, Data Collection in Research market research solutions that helps you expand your business.
Quantitative Market Research Techniques
- Customer satisfaction and loyalty studies
- Business partner satisfaction and loyalty studies
- Employees satisfaction and loyalty studies
- Brand awareness, identity and image studies
- Product image studies
- Pricing studies
- Name tests and packaging tests
- Advertising and concepts tests
- Advertising campaign effectiveness studies
- Distribution studies
- Competition studies
- Segmentation studies
- Studies of consumer habits in the use and purchase of products and brands
- Product and brand positioning studies
- Press readers’ preferences surveys.
In-house qualified researchers with sound statistical skills and subject knowledge. The team comprises of individuals from diverse educational background.
Data Analysis in Quantitative Research Methods
- Normative data
- Correlation
- Key driver analysis
- Logistic regression
