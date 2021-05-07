South America Frozen Potato Market Advancements with 3.6% of CAGR by 2027 – Bart’s Potato Company, Aviko B.V., Agristo NV, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Frozen Potato Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Frozen Potato market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The frozen potato market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 4,922.70 million in 2019 to US$ 6,462.83 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

South America is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. South America is likely to account for a remarkable share of the frozen potato market during the forecast period. The rapid development in the frozen potato market in the South America region is mainly attributed to the rise in the employment rate of women among the South America countries. For instance, Rest of South America is among the leading countries having a rise in women employment in the recent years.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Frozen Potato market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Frozen Potato market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Bart’s Potato Company

Aviko B.V.

Agristo NV

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Farm Frites International B.V.

Greenyard

Himalaya Food International Ltd.

J.R. Simplot Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Frozen Potato market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America Frozen Potato market segments and regions.

South America Frozen Potato Market Segmentation

South America Frozen Potato Market, by Product

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shaped

Mashed

Battered/Cooked

Topped/Stuffed

Others

South America Frozen Potato Market, by End-User

Residential

Commercial

The research on the South America Frozen Potato market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Frozen Potato market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Frozen Potato market.

