Global Actuators Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

The Actuators Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.49% rate from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as need to increase productivity & reduce downtime in industrial facilities & manufacturing activities worldwide, the development of advanced & cost-effective actuators and increasing demand for industrial robots & process automation in different industrial verticals are expected to drive the market.

The linear segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications. They are used in a wide range of industries where positioning is needed. The given market is segmented into linear and rotary. The actuators market has been segmented into industrial automation and robotics. The robotic segment is expected be have the highest growth because industries such as automotive and electrical & electronics have shown higher adoption of robots. Other sectors such as pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and food & beverages are expected to incline more towards the use of robots by increasing adoption of robots by small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The electrical actuation segment is estimated to hold the largest share. The growth of the electrical actuation segment can be attributed to the replacement of hydraulic and pneumatic actuators by electrical actuators due to their higher efficiency and greater levels of control. The amount of energy consumed in hydraulic and pneumatic actuators is higher than that by electrical actuators.

The Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest rate owing to China and Japan which are primarily investing in automation to enhance and gain a tactical edge and the development of advanced & cost-effective actuators, and increasing demand for industrial robots and industrial automation in different industrial verticals.

Key Market Players includes ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), Altra Industrial Motion (US), Moog (US), SMC (Japan), Curtiss Wright (US), and MISUMI (Japan), among others.

Actuators Market, By Actuation

Electrical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Others

Actuators Market, By Application

Industrial Automation

Robotics

Industrial robots

Service robots

Vehicles and Equipment

Actuators Market, By Type

Linear Actuators

Rod type linear actuators

Screw type linear actuators

Belt type linear actuators

Rotary actuators

Motors

Bladder and vane

Piton type

Actuators Market, By Vertical

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Metals, Mining, and Machinery

Power Generation

Chemicals, Paper, and Plastics

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Electronics & Electrical

Construction

Utilities

Household & Entertainment

Agriculture

Actuators Market, By Valves

Globe valves

Ball valves

Butterfly valves

Safety valves

Plug valves

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World(ROW)

Middle East

Latin America

Africa

Key Questions addressed by the report

How will the drivers, challenges, and future opportunities for the actuators market affect its dynamics and the subsequent market analysis of the associated trends?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by leading players operating in the actuators market?

What are the new emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the industry?

When are the high growth niche segments expected to impact in changing the revenue mix of companies?

Who are the key players and innovators in the partnership ecosystem?

How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem and impacting their revenue share?

