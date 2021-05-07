Asthma Therapeutics Market 2021 Share, Competitors, Regions, Applications and Forecasts Up to 2025| Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The asthma therapeutics market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 19.8 billion by 2016 with growth rate of 1.9%. Key drivers of the market include rising prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 235 million people suffer from asthma globally. Around 3,38,000 deaths were reported in 2015 and most deaths occur among older adults. Further, introduction of technologically advanced products and rising awareness levels about these disorders is anticipated to drive the market growth. Rising research in the field of biologics for asthma treatment is seen as most promising opportunity. Biologics targeting pro-inflammatory cytokines and other inflammatory mediators may be of therapeutic benefit. However, expiry of leading branded drugs such as Singulair (montelukast sodium), Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol fumarate), Advair (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol xinafoate), and Xolair (omalizumab) is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The global Asthma therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, product, route of administration and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti- inflammatory, bronchodilators and combination therapy. Combination therapy dominated the market share owing to its high adoption rates and utilization. Anti- inflammatory drugs are expected to witness market growth owing to R&D developments pertaining to biologics. Patent expiration of anti- inflammatory drugs during the forecast period will have impact on the revenue generation. Anti- inflammatory segment is expected to witness the fastest market growth.

On the basis of products offered by companies, the market is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers are most widely adopted owing to the patient compliance and ease of administration. They held the leading position in the market. Amongst inhalers, metered dose inhalers have been widely adopted due to their application in the long term therapy. Nebulizers are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, inhaled and other routes. Inhaled route of administration accounted for the largest revenue in the year 2015. This is due to effective pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic actions upon administration of drug dose by this route. Oral route of administration is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is represented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the overall asthma therapeutics market in terms of revenue share in 2014 at over 50.0%. The escalated incidence rate of asthma, increased awareness levels pertaining to treatment options, and the rising adoption of inhaled therapeutics are some of the major factors attributing the largest revenue share of this region. The European market is set to witness steady growth mainly due to the presence of a considerably developed pharmaceutical industry and the significant demand for asthma-related therapeutics. With the increasing geriatric population, susceptible to acquire respiratory conditions, such as asthma, will further support to the growth of regional market in the U.S.

Some of the key players in this industry include AstraZeneca Plc, Philips Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi-Aventis SA, CareFusion Corporation, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Roche Diagnostics, and Merck & Co., Inc. The market for asthma therapeutics is expected to experience steady growth primarily due to the branded drugs approaching their impending patent expiration dates and the intensive generic competition in the developing nations.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY DRUG CLASSS

Anti-inflammatory

Bronchodilators

Combination Therapy

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Inhalers

Nebulizers

MARKET, BY ROUTE

Oral

Inhaled

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Further Breakdown of The North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

