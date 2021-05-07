Acetic acid Market 2021 : Top Countries Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The “Global Acetic Acid Market- – Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Market Size and Forecast” was estimated to be around US$ 5.5 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow with 8.0% of growth rate during the future period. This report segments the global Acetic Acid market by application and geography. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of market across different segments, such as application and regions. The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

Companies reported in this report are: BP P.L.C., Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co.Ltd., Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. and others. For company profiles in the report, 2014 has been considered. Where information is unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

