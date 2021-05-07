Aerosol Actuator Market 2021 Size, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth and Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The aerosol actuator market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 1.59 billion by 2025 with growth rate of 6.8%. Aerosol is a most commonly used terminology for the pressurized container that releases a spray when actuated. This device offers convenient, easy to use, compact, portable and recyclable option for spray. Advancement in technologies is expected to drive the market growth to great extent. For example, in August 2017, the company named LINDAL Group introduced FlipClassic, an insert-less actuator with an integrated cap which is considered to be the compelling alternative to more costly twist-lock actuators. Unlike costly twist-lock and traditional actuators, this product is featured with its cap and actuator securely hinged. It’s one-handed operation has become a desired consumer gesture for the end users. Such initiatives will help the market to grow consistently.

The market is categorized into types such as Male Actuators, Female Actuators, Dosage Actuators. Wide range of standard aerosol actuators are commercially available to match the varying applications required. Availability of variety of devices will expand its uptake among consumers hence drives market growth. Aerosol actuators are available in different forms such as buttons, spout, caps and shoulder covers, which are employed in accordance with the aerosol applications.

Application segment is divided into household, personal care, food, medical, paints and other applications. Personal care products such as antiperspirant sprays, body sprays, deodorants, dry shampoos, foot deodorants, hair mousses & sprays, shave gels, oral care, shower foams, sun care mousses, heat sprays, and self-tan sprays use such aerosol actuators.

Aerosol actuators are also extensively used in pulmonary, nasal, oral, and topical applications including asthma inhalers, 20 DPH valve, nasal actuator, throat actuator, dental actuator, actuators used in mouth fresheners. Household applications utilize aerosol actuators in various products including plant protection aids, fabric & textile care products, furniture waxes & polishes, dust cleaners, room fresheners, insect repellants, and bathroom & kitchen cleaners.

Paints industry uses aerosol actuators in spray paints, primers, gloss & matte finishes, textured paints for home decoration, heat & traffic resistant enamels. These aerosol products are employed in various other sectors including hospitality, residential and commercial buildings. Automotive & industrial sprays are also widely used to maintain the appearance of vehicles. Automotive spray paints and primers are commonly applied on vehicles.

The actuators used for these purposes are generally the continuous flow actuators, but some particular applications including pharmaceutical and personal care products such as asthma inhalers, and oral care use metered flow actuators to avoid excess intake of the aerosol.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Developed region such as North America and Europe accounted for more than 50% share of the global market. Rigorous research and development activities coupled with introduction of new technology based product is expected to boost the market growth to great extent in these regions. Further, Asia Pacific region is growing at significant growth rate owing to the rising interest of key companies to expand their presence in this region.

Key companies such as E C Pack Industrial Ltd., Ultramotive Corporation, Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Lindal Group, Newman-Green Inc., YingBo Aerosol Valve (ZhongShan) Co., Ltd., Aptar Group, and others are profiled under the report scope. Majority of the companies’ manufacture actuators on a large scale, operating their business through direct relationships with major aerosol manufacturers. Over the past few years, the market has witnessed a high demand for dosage actuators in the healthcare sector in light of rising importance of respiratory equipment and asthma inhalers.

Majority of the product manufacturers have undertaken strategic initiatives by establishing innovation and technology centers. In addition, employing technologically updated equipment for automated mass production coupled with deployment of add-on facilities such as assembly of actuators and valves is being adopted as a strategy by companies in the market. AKUR Actuator from AptarGroup, Inc. was introduced providing outstanding performance through two spray options in one actuator and expected to increase its penetration to growth the company’s market share.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

