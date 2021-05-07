Cloud Infrastructure Market 2021 Size Report Top Countries Research Trends, Share, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The “Global Cloud Infrastructure Market- – Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Market Size and Forecast” was estimated to be around US$ 14.0 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow with 25.0% of growth rate during the future period. This report segments the global Cloud Infrastructure Market by modes, component, end users and geography. Cloud Infrastructure market is influenced by some of key market trends such as increase in hybrid cloud adoption, virtual platform deployments in several industries like BFSI, healthcare, finance and others. The market is expected to driven primarily by increase adoption of Internet of Things (IoTs). Cost reduction strategy across enterprises has elevated the cloud infrastructure market. With emphasis on cost reduction and superior control over cloud infrastructure management, hybrid model segment is considered as the best fit to the operational needs, though this particular model is expected to hold the largest market share among all the deployment models. On other side, among all the industries banking and financial sector holds the major chunk of the market and is expected to dominant the market over the forecasted period.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of market across different segments, such as modes, components, end users and regions. The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

Companies reported in this report are: Dell, Inc., Netapp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, AWS, AT&T, Inc., Rackspace and others. For company profiles in the report, 2014 has been considered. Where information is unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Manufacturers

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers of Cloud Infrastructure

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The research report categorizes the Cloud Infrastructure Market in each of the following submarkets to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends:

GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY MODES

Private

Public

Hybrid

GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

Network

Storage System

Others

GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY END USERS

Healthcare

IT

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

Others

GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Further Breakdown of The North America Cloud Infrastructure Market

S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Cloud Infrastructure Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Cloud Infrastructure Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Cloud Infrastructure Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

