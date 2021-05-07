Global Weight Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Weight Management market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Weight Management, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Weight Management market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Weight

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Weight Loss Diet

Fitness Equipment

Surgical and Equipment

Fitness Centers

Weight Loss Programs

The segment of weight loss diet holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 57%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Men

Women

Women takes about 63% of the global market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Herbalife

Planet Fitness

Weight Watchers

Brunswick Corporation

Nutrisystem

ICON Health & Fitness

Technogym

Kellogg

Central Sports

Johnson Health Tech

Slimming World

Core Health & Fitness

Will’S

Jenny Craig

Town Sports

Amer Sports

Pure Gym

Medifast

Atkins

Gold’s Gym

Apollo Endosurgery

Fitness World

Shuhua

Rosemary Conley

Qingdao Impulse

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Weight Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Weight Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Weight Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Weight Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Weight Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Weight Management Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Weight Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Weight Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 Weight Loss Diet

2.2.3 Surgical and Equipment

2.2.4 Fitness Centers

2.2.5 Weight Loss Programs

2.3 Weight Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Weight Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Weight Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Weight Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Men

2.4.2 Women

2.5 Weight Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Weight Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Weight Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Weight Management by Players

3.1 Global Weight Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Weight Management Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Weight Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Weight Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Weight Management by Regions

4.1 Weight Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Weight Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Weight Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Weight Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Weight Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Weight Management Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Weight Management Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Weight Management Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Weight Management Market Size by Regions

..…continued.

