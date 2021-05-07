Patient Handling Equipment Market 2021 Share, Applications and Forecast Up to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The patient handling equipment market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 9.87 billion by 2016 with growth rate of 12.2%. Medical equipment is a core component in effectively moving and handling patients and to improve quality of patient care. This equipment comprises of medical chairs, medical scooters, slings and others. High risk with the handling of patients manually have stimulated the growth of advanced patient handling equipment worldwide. Manual lifting of patients involves pushing, pulling, carrying and moving of heavy loads. This involves high risk of injury to patients as well as caregivers. Rising incidence of injuries due to manual lifting is anticipated to drive the demand for safe patient handling equipment in the coming years. The associated risks involved in handling patients manually increases need for high safety products thereby increasing the overall product sales of the patient handling equipment. Increasing geriatric population coupled with rising incidence of disability problems are also expected to drive the market growth to significantly. In addition, obesity also decreases patient mobility to a certain extent and hence needs assistance, thereby increasing the demand for patient handling equipment.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293975

The global patient handling equipment is classified in terms of products and end use. Product segment is categorized as Wheelchairs, Medical Scooters, Mechanical Scooters, Non-Mechanical Scooters, Ambulatory Aids and Other Patient Handling Equipment. Wheelchairs are the largest revenue generating market segment, accounted for more than 26% of the total market. Advancement in technologies coupled with associated benefits of powered wheelchairs supported the market growth. For example, powered wheelchairs offer durability and stability and enable patient movement without the use of lifts. However, training is extremely necessary to educate caregivers about the mechanism and functioning of patient handling products and its operations for their effective use. However, the lack of adequate training staff provided by very few organizations & companies is hampering the growth of the patient handling market.

In terms of Care Type, the market is categorized as Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care and Other Care Type. With the rising incidence of lifestyle-associated diseases, the demand for bariatric care has likewise risen. Around, 21% share of the global market is captured by fall prevention. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S., yearly 2 million cases of fall-related injuries are treated in the emergency department. End Use segment is categorized as Home Care, Elderly Care and Hospital Settings.

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Developed regions such as North America and Europe recorded highest share of the global market. Europe is considered to be the big market of the overall patient handling equipment in 2016. This is due to the rising presence of large healthcare facilities, trained professionals, and demand for innovative and better services coupled with supportive regulations ensuring patient handling safety. On other side, developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is growing at constant growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of disabilities and occupational injuries amongst healthcare workers across region is presumed to be responsible for propelling the regional growth. The global patient handling equipment market is consolidated in nature. Major players such as Getinge Group, Invacare Corporation, and Stryker Corporation dominated the market.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293975

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Wheelchairs

Medical Scooters

Mechanical Scooters

Non-Mechanical Scooters

Ambulatory Aids

Other Patient Handling Equipment

MARKET, BY CARE TYPE

Critical Care

Fall Prevention

Bariatric Care

Wound Care

Other Care Type

MARKET, BY END USE

Home Care

Elderly Care

Hospital Settings

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Further Breakdown of The North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

Spinal Pumps Market

Molecule Diagnostics Market

Medical Gases Market