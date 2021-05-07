2021 Global Alcohol Ingredients Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

Alcohol ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR 7.69% rate during the forecast period. Factor driving the alcohol ingredients market is the rise in the global consumption of alcoholic beverages which is in direct relation to the traditions and cultures followed by the population all around the globe. Alcohol ingredients are prepared by extraction of yeast, enzymes, colors, and flavors from natural sources such as plants, vegetables, and fruits. Alcohol ingredients are used in a wide range of beverage applications, especially in the production of alcoholic beverages. The flavors and salts segment is expected to be lead the market over the forecast period. Flavored alcoholic beverages, such as spirits, wines, and beers, have gained immense popularity in recent years and have become an integral part of the alcoholic drinks market.

Europe is dominating the market for alcohol ingredients; however, more growth potential is shown by emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for alcohol ingredients, owing to the increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, particularly in countries such as India, Australia, Japan, and China. This has prompted key players to optimize their production processes to provide better functional ingredients and favorable functionalities in various beverage applications.

Alcohol Ingredients Market, By Ingredient Type

Yeast

Enzymes

Colorants, Flavors & Salts

Others

Alcohol Ingredients Market, By Beverage Type

Beer

Spirits

Spirits-By Subtype

Wine

Whisky

Brandy

Others

Alcohol Ingredients Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key market players include Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), and Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark).

