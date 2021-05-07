Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5165911-global-ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market-growth

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

ALSO READ: https://industryresearch372573912.wordpress.com/2021/04/27/meat-tenderizing-agents-market-size-2020-global-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027/

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Specialty Imaging

General Imaging

ALSO READ: https://www.emazoo.com/blogs/35391/Fuel-Cell-Powertrain-Market-2021-Share-Regions-Top-Companies-Segments

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

ALSO READ: https://tusharmahajansblog.tumblr.com/post/648545859744710656/prefilled-syringes-market-future-insights-share

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arterys

Volpara Health Technologies

Beijing Infervision Technology

EnvoyAI

iCAD

ContextVision

NVIDIA Corporation

MIRADA MEDICAL

Synopsys

Nuance Communications

VUNO

Zebra Medical Vision

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

ALSO READ: https://penzu.com/p/fe1c776c

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premise

2.2.2 On-premise

2.2.3 Web Based

2.3 AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Specialty Imaging

2.4.2 General Imaging

2.5 AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

ALSO READ: https://uberant.com/article/1287951-electric-wheelchair-market-opportunities,-dynamics,-global-industry-analysis/

3 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions by Players

3.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions by Regions

4.1 AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions by Countries

7.2 Europe AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Forecast

10.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105