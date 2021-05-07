Animal Imaging Market 2021 By Size, Industry Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The animal imaging market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 1.92 billion by 2016 with growth rate of 5.8%. Veterinarians or veterinary radiologists are specialized in the use of ultrasound, X-rays, and nuclear medicine technique for veterinary diagnostic imaging that can aid in the treatment of animal related animals. The market for veterinary imaging products is majorly driven by the continuous rise in zoonotic diseases across the globe. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDSCO), zoonotic disease is increasing in many developing as well as developed regions. Imaging devices help veterinarian and technology assistants in diagnosis and management of zoonotic diseases. Such factor will spur the demand for veterinary diagnostic products such as imaging techniques to curb disease, leading to drive the market growth. Factors such as technological advancement, rising number of pet owners, government initiatives also drive the market demand of these products over the future period. However, high cost of some imaging devices hamper the market growth to some extent.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293977

The market is categorized into types such as Instrument, Reagent, Software and Services. Instrument segment recorded more than 50% share (in 2016, USD 998 million) of the global market. Instrument segment is further categorized as Radiography X-ray, Ultrasound Imaging, CT Imaging, Video Endoscopy Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Other. Radiography X-ray, and Ultrasound Imaging is considered to be the highest revenue generating market segment. High cost of these instruments coupled with increasing usage of these imaging techniques in many clinics supported the market growth.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Reagents cover Ultrasound Contrast Regents, MRI Contrast Regents, X-Ray/CT Contrast Reagents and others. Benefits of ultrasound contrast reagents over other reagent media drive the market growth. Software RIS PACS, and CVIS PACS. Further, services segment is divided as Interventional Radiology, Endoscopy and Advanced Imaging Services. Animal types segment is divided into small animal and large animals.

Regionally, the market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America held a dominant share of Veterinary Imaging market. The dominant share can be attributed to the growing number of pet adoption coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure in animal health segment supported the market growth. For example, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, pet adoption rate in North America has increased at significant rate over the past couple of years. As per the estimates of the Humane Society of the United States, more than 66.5 million household pets are in the U.S. only as of 2011. The number is increased by 79.7 million (around 65% of the total households) as of 2016. Asia Pacific region is growing with highest growth rate. The Asia Pacific Strategy for Emerging Diseases (APSED) is established, aiming to provide strategies to strengthen generic capacity of country to control and prevent zoonotic diseases. This would in turn stimulate the utilization of veterinary imaging products, leading to drive the market growth.

Companies such as IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Esaote SpA, VCA Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., GE Healthcare and others are operating in this market. Market participants offers variety of veterinary imaging products which will help companies to expand its customer base. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is one of the leader of the market, primarily operating in regions such as North America, Canada, Europe and Australia. The company has registered 1,775.4 million revenue, 10% up compared to the previous year (USD 1,601.9 million in 2015). Growth of company’s revenue is majorly from the animal health product segment.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293977

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPES

Instrument

Radiography X-ray

Ultrasound Imaging

CT Imaging

Video Endoscopy Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Other

Reagent

Ultrasound Contrast Regents

MRI Contrast Regents

X-Ray/CT Contrast Reagents

Others

Software

RIS PACS

CVIS PACS

Services

Interventional Radiology

Endoscopy

Advanced Imaging Services

MARKET, BY ANIMAL TYPE

Small Animal

Large Animal

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Further Breakdown of The North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

Spinal Pumps Market

Molecule Diagnostics Market

Medical Gases Market

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market