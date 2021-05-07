Deep brain stimulation (DBS) Market Share, Size 2021 – Industry Trends, Key Players, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The deep brain stimulation market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 749.6 million by 2016 with growth rate of 18.2%. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) procedure is primarily used for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders such as mood disorder, dementia, anxiety and others. The procedure involve the use of neurotransmitter (brain pacemaker) that enables to transmit electric impulses to the specific target of brain cells. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders is anticipated to support the market growth. According to WHO, neurological diseases contribute 6.3% to the global disease burden and are one of the major causes of mortality worldwide, resulting in 13.2% deaths in developed countries and 16.8% in low- and middle-income countries. High mortality and disease burden create clinical urgency for incorporation of long-term solutions such as deep brain stimulators. Additionally, continuous approval of new products by regulatory authorities is expected to establish healthy platform for the market growth.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293983

For instance, in June 2017, Medtronic received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for its SureTune (TM) 3 software for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Therapy for treatment of Parkinson’s disease. This provides patient-specific visualization of lead and simulated volume of neural activation which help physicians on programs for patient’s deep brain stimulation therapy. Similarly, during the same time period, Boston Scientific received CE Mark for Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation System, which allows physicians to visualize the stimulation field. Such types of introduction will help companies to expand their customer base thus driving the market growth to great extent. Furthermore, stable reimbursement scenario, favorable government initiatives, and rising customer awareness will also boost the market growth.

Deep brain stimulators market is primarily categorized as Epilepsy, Dystonia, Parkinson’s Disease, Tremor, and Others. Parkinson’s disease is considered to be the largest market owing to the increasing demand for DBS therapy for the treatment and management of this disorder. Rise in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease coupled with advancement in treatment such as integration of physiological imaging and highly sensitive structural imaging with DBScan also be attributed to the market growth.

Regionally, the market is dominated by developed countries such as North America and Europe. Collectively, these regions accounted for more than 70% share of the global market revenue. This therapy is currently approved in many geographies, including the U.S. and Europe, for the treatment of the tremor, Parkinson’s disease and dystonia. In Canada, Europe and Australia, DBS therapy is also approved for the management of refractory epilepsy. As per Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (PDF), around 1 million people in the U.S. have been affected by Parkinson’s disease till date and 60,000 people are affected every year in the U.S. Presence of major competitors coupled with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure &supportive government initiatives are also responsible for market growth in North America.

Companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc. and St. Jude Medical Inc. are considered to be the major market players of the industry. Among which, it is studied that more than 45% share of the total market is captured by St. Jude Medical. The company provides solutions in six major disease areas such as neurological diseases, chronic pain, heart failure, structural heart disease, vascular diseases, and arrhythmias. Of which, neurological disease are is company’s established business segment and help company to post significant revenue. Libra XP, Brio Rechargeable IPG, Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation System and Athena Programmer are some of the product offered by the company under deep brain stimulation market segment. Additionally, introduction of novel DBS by company has further expanded the customer base. For instance, in October 2016, St. Jude Medical received the U.S. FDA approval for St. Jude Medical Infinity DBS system and its DBS directional leads, thus expanding the company’s product portfolio.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10293983

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Epilepsy

Dystonia

Parkinson’s Disease

Tremor

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Further Breakdown of The North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Gastrointestinal Disease Treatment Market

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

Spinal Pumps Market