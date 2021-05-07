Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Cyber Security market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Cyber Security market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Financial Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Mobile Enterprise Management

Endpoint Security

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Mobile Security

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Content Security

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Datacenter Security and Firewall

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Banks

Investment Funds

Insurance Companies

Stock Brokerages

Credit Card Companies

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Deloitte

Accenture PLC.

FireEye, Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

Dell Technologies

Broadcom (Symantec)

IBM

Ernst & Young

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

PwC

AhnLab

Pitney Bowes Inc

Vmware

Airbus SE

Alert Logic Inc.

Avast Software

Agiliance Inc.

AlienVault, Inc.

AWS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Financial Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Financial Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Financial Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Financial Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Financial Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Financial Cyber Security Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Financial Cyber Security Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mobile Enterprise Management

2.2.3 Endpoint Security

2.2.3 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

2.2.4 Mobile Security

2.2.5 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

2.2.6 Content Security

2.2.7 Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

2.2.8 Datacenter Security and Firewall

2.3 Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Financial Cyber Security Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banks

2.4.2 Investment Funds

2.4.3 Insurance Companies

2.4.4 Stock Brokerages

2.4.5 Credit Card Companies

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Financial Cyber Security by Players

3.1 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Financial Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Financial Cyber Security by Regions

4.1 Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Financial Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Financial Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Financial Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Financial Cyber Security Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Financial Cyber Security by Countries

7.2 Europe Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Cyber Security by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Cyber Security Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Forecast

10.1 Global Financial Cyber Security Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Financial Cyber Security Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Financial Cyber Security Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

….continued

