Aromatherapy Market Booming by Share, Revenue and Trend in 2021 Scrutinized in New Research 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The aromatherapy market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 998.6 million by 2016 with growth rate of 8.9%. Aromatherapy is categorized under luxury industry, loaded with prohibitive duties and taxes. During the past few years, the market has progressed well owing to the rise in standard of living of population in developed as well as developing economies. The market is primarily driven by the enhanced use in soaps, cosmetics and perfumes. It is estimated by many research studies that more than 35% of the global population utilizes 65% of fragranced related products. Further, expanded availability of highly scented body care products, shower gels, and fine fragrances is also projected to boost this percentage ratio. Growing use of aromatherapy for the treatment of chronic disease conditions supported the market growth. For example, aromatherapy has become one of the widely accepted complementary therapies among cancer patients and within cancer care settings.

The market is categorized into categorized as products, application and mode of delivery. Product segment is divided as consumables and equipment. Consumable is further divided into essential oils and carrier oils. Essential oils are widely used in clinical aromatherapy programs, in order to achieve natural measures. The therapy is considered to provide health benefits in conditions such as nausea, anxiety, and other related conditions. Many studies suggested that the use of essential oils decrease the need for costly medications, available commercially for the treatment of different chronic disease conditions. Essential oil segment is further bifurcated into singles and blends. Herbaceous, Woody, Spicy, Earthy, Camphoraceous and others. Equipment segment is segmented as Ultrasonic Diffuser, Heat Diffuser, Nebulizing Diffuser, and others. In terms of mode of delivery, the market is distributed as topical, aerial, and direct inhalation therapy. Application segment is segmented as scar treatment, pain management, skin care and other applications.

Companies such as Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Edens Garden and others are profiled in study. Companies are constantly engaged in research and development activities to expand their product offering in this business segment and to capture large customer base.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2014 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2016 to 2025 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2015

Base Year – 2015

Estimated Year – 2016

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, And Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Consumables

Essential oils

Singles

Blends

Carrier oils

Equipment

Ultrasonic Diffuser

Heat Diffuser

Nebulizing Diffuser

Others

MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY

Topical

Aerial

Direct inhalation therapy

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Scar treatment

Pain management

Skin care

Other

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

Further Breakdown of The North America Market

U.S.

Canada

Further Breakdown of The Europe Market

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Further Breakdown of The APAC Market

India

China

Rest of APAC

Further Breakdown of The Rest of the World Market

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

